Roku Streaming Stick 4K deal saves you 20%

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of the most popular streaming devices that Roku has ever made. And thanks to an excellent deal right now on Amazon, you can pick up one of these popular streaming dongles at a great price.

At its regular list price of $50, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the exact same price as the Fire TV Stick 4K from Amazon. That’s the device’s main competitor, of course. But right now, while it’s on sale, you can score a Roku Streaming Stick 4K for only $39.99, which is a 20% discount.

See Pricing See Pricing

If you’ve read BGR’s Roku Streaming Stick 4K review, you know that this is the perfect streaming device for most people. It has all the main features you might want, including support for 4K resolution, of course. Plus, it lets you add the Roku interface everyone loves to any TV with an HDMI port.

Those are just a few of the reasons why it has amassed a whopping 44,000 5-star reviews and counting on Amazon.

In addition to 4K resolution, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K also supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision. That means you’ll get the best possible picture quality when you stream content in apps that support those technologies.

And speaking of apps, Roku streaming media players obviously support all of your favorite streaming apps. That includes Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Peacock, Paramount+, and so many more. Not to mention that you also get the Roku Channel, which is packed full of free movies and TV shows you can stream whenever you want.

Available on Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K retails for $50, but it’s on sale for $39.99 right now. That’s a fantastic price, and it’s a deal that Roku fans won’t want to miss.

Or, if you prefer Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks, there are a few alternative deals that you may want to check out.

First, eligible shoppers can score a 50% discount on the Fire TV Stick 4K until the end of the week. That means you’ll pay an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50. Just use the coupon code UP4K23 at checkout to get the deal.

You can read Amazon’s terms and conditions for this deal right here.

Available on Amazon

If you’re not eligible for that deal, it’s definitely a bummer. Amazon doesn’t really explain who is eligible and who isn’t, so there’s no telling why you might not be able to use the coupon.

But the good news is that there are two more Fire TV Stick deals available today, and everyone is eligible for them.

First, the $50 Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $34.99 if you pick up a Certified Refurbished model. Or, you can upgrade to the faster Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99. If you buy a new one at full price, it will run you $55.

See Pricing See Pricing

As is always the case with discounts on refurbished products, these deals could sell out at any time because inventory is obviously limited.