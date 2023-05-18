Roku Streaming Day deals start at $25

“Streaming Day” isn’t exactly a major holiday that everyone looks forward to each year. But for Streaming Day 2023, Roku and its partner brands are offering some great deals that I highly recommend.

Prices start at just $24.99 for the Roku Express, which is the company’s cheapest streaming media player. Or, if you want a big upgrade without spending big bucks, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $39.99, down from $50. There are also several smart TVs on sale this week with Roku TV software built right in, and sizes range from 32 inches up to 55 inches. I’ll run through all of my favorite deals right here in this roundup.

Starting with the two Roku streaming media players that are on sale, you can save up to 20% from now through the end of the week.

The Roku Express is the cheapest model that Roku makes, and it’s 17% off right now at $24.99. It’s great for streaming and for getting access to everything Roku offers for as little money as possible.

That being said, there are a few things that people tend to complain about on the Roku Express. First, it maxes out at 1080p Full HD resolution. And second, it has a traditional box form factor instead of the dongle form factor that most people prefer.

If you want to solve both of those problems, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $39.99 instead of its regular $50 price.

It’s a streaming stick instead of a box, as the name suggests, so you can tuck it away behind your TV. As the name also suggests, it supports 4K resolution.

Check out BGR’s Roku Streaming Stick 4K review for more on this popular model.

As I mentioned earlier, several TVs with Roku’s software are also on sale.

Devices like the Roku Express and Roku Streaming Stick 4K are great because they can transform any TV into a Roku TV. If you’re shopping for a new television, however, why not cut out the middle man and get a smart TV with built-in access to everything Roku offers?

Roku Streaming Day deals on TVs start at only $129.99 for a TCL 32-inch smart Roku TV. That’s a huge 43% discount compared to this model’s regular $230 retail price. You can also upgrade to a TCL 40-inch model for $179.99.

If you’re in the market for something larger, the Hisense R6 50-inch Roku TV is on sale for $259.99, down from $450. Better yet, the Hisense 55-inch U6GR Quantum Dot QLED Roku TV is 46% off at $379.99, down from $700.