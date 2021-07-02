Roku players are still down to Prime Day prices, but one’s already sold out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

s Prime Day 2021 still happening right now? The answer is no, but we can’t blame you for checking your calendar to confirm. There are so many fantastic Prime Day deals that are still available at Amazon right now.

Looking for some examples? How about the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener with a discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale at its lowest price ever, the flagship Nest Learning Thermostat for $199, a popular Windows 10 laptop and 128GB microSDXC bundle for just $219.99, a massive $600 discount on a stunning Sony 4K smart TV, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs for an all-time low of $6.07 each, the popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum for just $89.99, and more. You can even get the stunning YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector that normally costs $600 on sale for only $229.99 — that’s $70 cheaper than it was on Prime Day!

Each and every one of those deals is fantastic. But you’ll notice that all of Amazon’s epic Fire TV Stick deals are notably absent from the list. Don’t worry though, because there are still a ton of Prime Day deals on Roku devices!

Today's Top Deal

OMG... the $60 diamond stud earrings Amazon shoppers rave about are finally back in stock! Price: $59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Best prices of 2021

Amazon’s discounts mean Roku prices start at around $28 for the popular Roku Express HD. But you should think twice before taking advantage of that deal. Why? Because for just $1 more, you can pick up the wildly popular Roku Express 4K+ that also includes support for streaming in 4K resolution as well as HDR content. $29 is an incredible value for this model, but shipping is delayed and it might sell out soon. If you want something now, you can upgrade to the Roku Streaming Stick+ with the same features for just $39!

But Amazon didn’t stop there, because there are three more deals you’ll definitely want to check out today.

If all you want is a gadget that you can plug into any TV and start streaming, it really doesn’t get any better than the Express 4K+ deal. After all, it’s only $29.99… you can barely buy a hot meal for that price these days. And anyone looking for the ultimate streaming experience should definitely check out the Roku Ultra, which is down to $86.79 right now instead of $100.

In addition, the $180 Roku Smart Soundbar is on sale for $144.99 right now at Amazon, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen. It has Roku’s beloved streaming software built right in, and it delivers fantastic sound quality. Unless you have a high-end TV that you paid thousands of dollars for, you will absolutely improve your listening experience with this soundbar.

We have no idea when these Prime Day 2021 deals will disappear, but we have to imagine it’ll be soon since Prime Day ended on Tuesday night. Definitely check them out now before it’s too late.

Roku Express HD

Roku Express HD makes streaming easy and affordable

Get access to live and premium TV that streams over the internet

Perfect for any TV in your kitchen, guest bedroom, or to give as a gift

Simple setup lets you plug the Roku Express HD into your TV, connect to the internet, and start streaming

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price: $29.99 Price: $27.99 You Save: $2.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express 4K+

This is the most affordable streaming media device from Roku that supports 4K resolution

Also supports HDR content

Supports tons of premium TV, including Roku originals and free Live TV channels that are accessible through the Roku Channel

Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Rok… List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.49 You Save: $10.50 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+

The Roku Streaming Stick+ couldn’t be easier to use — just plug it in, set up your Wi-Fi, and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows!

Long-range wireless connectivity means you can use it anywhere in your home, or even host an outdoor movie night in your backyard

Stunning picture quality thanks to 4K and HDR support

Supports all your favorite streaming services including Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, The Roku Channel, HBO Max, and even live-streaming cable alternatives like Sling and Hulu

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.00 You Save: $10.99 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra is the company’s fastest and most powerful streaming media player ever

Enjoy lightning-fast responsiveness and quicker load times thanks to a new quad-core processor

50% more wireless range ensures the smoothest TV streaming experience

Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio on compatible TVs

and Lose your remote? No problem, just press a button on the Roku Ultra and your remote will play a sound so you can find it

Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Device HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Streaming… List Price: $99.99 Price: $85.00 You Save: $14.99 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Smart Soundbar

Fantastic sound quality that outperforms the built-in speakers on most TVs

Integrated streaming with access to all of Roku’s live, free, and premium channels

Stream in HD, FHD, or brilliant 4K

HDR support lets you enjoy stunning colors and vivid picture quality

Big sound in a compact enclosure, with four internal speakers that fill your room with crisp, clear sound

Dolby Audio support

Roku Smart Soundbar, 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Exceptional Audio Includes Roku Voice R… List Price: $179.99 Price: $143.65 You Save: $36.34 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

See more of the best deals online in our Deals channel!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.