Are you in need of a new streaming media player? If that’s the case, you should look no further than the two terrific Roku deals Amazon just made available today. Prices start at $24.99 for the beloved Roku Express HD, which is one of the hottest Roku streaming media players that has ever been released. As a matter of fact, it would be the best-selling model among BGR Deals readers if not for a different Roku player that adds 4K and HDR to the equation for just a few dollars more.

That’s right, the best-selling Roku Premiere that packs HDR and 4K is on sale for less than $34 right now at Amazon!

Amazon has been running some terrific deals this month on some of its best-selling streaming media players. This week, you can pick up the new entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite that normally sells for $30 for just $19.99 if you’re a Prime subscriber. That’s a terrific deal indeed, but there’s another set of sales that you might want to check out before you pull the trigger on either of those models. That’s right, Roku has responded to Amazon’s Fire TV deals with some spectacular sales of its own.

First up, the entry-level Roku Express HD is on sale for $24.99. It’s not a huge discount since this model retails for $30 anyway, but it’s still a fantastic price for a great streaming media player. That said, we definitely don’t recommend buying one right now. Why not? Because for less than $9 more, you can snag a Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR support. How great is that?!

Roku Premiere

Incredible picture, incredible value: Experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Setup is a cinch: Plug it in with the included Premium High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$34.99 Price:$32.00 You Save:$2.99 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express HD

Streaming made easy: Roku express lets you stream free, live, and premium TV over the internet right to your TV; it’s perfect for new users, secondary TVs, and easy gifting but powerful enough for seasoned pros

Quick and easy setup: just plug it into your TV with the included high-speed HDMI cable and connect to the internet to get started

Tons of power, tons of fun: compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, the Roku channel, HBO, Showtime, and Google Play to cable alternatives like Hulu with Live TV, enjoy the most talked-about TV Across free and paid channels

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price:$29.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

