Roborock S7 robot vacuum is a beast, and it’s $250 off for Labor Day

By
Published Aug 30th, 2023 7:53AM EDT
Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

Streamy Awards 2023

It might seem like robot vacuum cleaners are a dime a dozen these days. To an extent, that’s actually true. Looking for a bargain-basement robot vacuum that still gets the job done? There are plenty of options, but none of them are as good as flagship models like the Roborock S7. And this week, for Labor Day 2023, there’s a great Roborock S7 deal that will save you a ton of money on this high-end model.

Normally priced at $650, the Roborock S7 is on sale for only $399.99 right now. That’s a $250 discount, and it’s the lowest price of the season.

As I mentioned earlier, cheap robot vacuums are a dime a dozen these days. Take the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, for example. It’s a perfectly fine entry-level model that’s on sale right now for just $88.99 on Amazon.

That’s an incredible price indeed for a well-reviewed model. It actually has thousands of 5-star ratings on Amazon, which is very impressive for such a cheap model. But if you want one of the best robot vacuums on Amazon, you’ll need to spend a bit more than that.

There’s a world of difference between cheap vacuums and high-end models. You can enjoy so many cutting-edge features that enhance premium robot vacuums these days. One is built-in mopping, which is a must-have for many shoppers out there.

When it comes to vacuuming and mopping, the flagship Roborock S7 is among the best in the business. Check out our Roborock S7 review, and you’ll see just how impressed we were with this model.

Right now, the S7 is on sale at the lowest price of the season. That means it’s the perfect time to upgrade whichever old robot vacuum you’ve been suffering with lately.

The S7 packs all the key features you would expect from a high-end model. Examples include LIDAR navigation, powerful 2500Pa suction, long battery life, multi-level mapping, and plenty more.

And let’s not forget about this model’s terrific mopping features.

Plenty of robot vacuum models have built-in mopping, but the Roborock S7 has sonic mopping that takes things to a whole new level. This autonomous robot scrubs at a mind-boggling 3,000 cycles per minute to clean your hard flooring like nothing else on the market.

It also has a smart feature called “VibraRise” that automatically switches back and forth between vacuuming and mopping, depending on what type of surface it’s on. For example, the S7 will mop your hardwood floors and then instantly raise the mop and start vacuuming as soon as it detects carpeting or a rug.

Right now, Roborock S7 deals on Amazon will save you a bundle on this combo robot vacuum and mop. Instead of paying $650, you can pick one up for just $399.99.

That’s a big discount on a phenomenal robot vacuum and mop. But this deal is only around until September 2, which is the day after Labor Day 2023.

