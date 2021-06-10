Ring’s new Video Doorbell is $45 with a free Echo Dot, or get a Ring Doorbell 2 for $70

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been toying with the idea of getting a video doorbell for your home, today is definitely the day to pull the trigger. In fact, even if you haven’t been shopping for video doorbells, you should absolutely consider getting one right now. In this day and age, a video doorbell is a must-have smart home gadget for safety and for convenience. And right now, Amazon has two phenomenal deals that are so impressive, it’s pretty much like Prime Day 2021 just started early.

First and foremost, there’s an incredible early Prime Day deal that’s available to Amazon Prime subscribers only. The new Ring Video Doorbell Wired that was released just a few months ago retails for $60, and it’s a steal at that price. Then there’s the $40 3rd-generation Echo Dot, which is obviously a must-have Alexa gadget that can be found in tens of millions of homes across the country. Add that up, and your total comes to $100. That price is more than fair when you consider all the value you’re getting, but you won’t pay anywhere near that much right now. Head over to Amazon and you’ll find this fantastic bundle on sale for just $44.99.

That’s crazy!

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3) - Charcoal Price: Was $100, Now $44.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

As we mentioned earlier, there is one downside to this deal: it’s only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. If you’re not already a member, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial right now and it’ll carry you straight through Prime Day 2021 and beyond. Or, there’s another deal you can check out that’s open to anyone, not just Prime members.

Head over to Amazon right now and you can pick up a used Ring Video Doorbell 2 for just $69.99, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Ring Video Doorbell 2 by a very wide margin.

The newer Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 4 add a few nifty features compared to the previous-generation model. Examples include improved motion detection, privacy zones, and compatibility with 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi networks. Those features are indeed nice additions, but are they worth an extra $110? That’s the question you should ask yourself before you buy the third-gen model because it sells for $180 at Amazon and other retailers. If you want the newer fourth-generation version, it’s $200. The Ring Video Doorbell 2, on the other hand, can be had for just $69.99 right now if you hurry over to Amazon and pick up a used model before they all sell out.

Only $70… which is truly an incredible price!

Used products sold by Amazon might have a few cosmetic issues here and there, but you won’t find any serious issues. If you do, you can always return your purchase for a full refund. Amazon calls this “used-acceptable condition,” and you can save a fortune if you take advantage of the program.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with HD Video, Motion Activated Alerts, Easy Installation (Used Condition… List Price: $99.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.