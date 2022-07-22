Revamp your kitchen with the Dash appliance Amazon sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

In order to have the best kitchen, you need to have the right appliances. There are plenty of options out there, but how do you know if you’re getting the proper appliance and, more importantly, a good deal on it? We are BGR Deals pride ourselves in being able to find top-notch deals on items you want. The Dash appliance sale at Amazon right now caught our eye.

There are a ton of options for you to choose from to help you make breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There are even items that you can use to make snacks. Food can bring a family together and being versatile helps fit everyone’s cravings.

The kitchen is where most Dash appliance deals focus on. But these won’t last long, so you better hurry up and snag what you can before they’re gone.

Here is a rundown of the best Dash appliance discounts at Amazon right now.

Start off with breakfast in the Dash appliance sale

Make breakfast for your family on the Dash Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle. This flat top allows you to make all kinds of options, including eggs, pancakes, bacon, sausage, hash browns, and more.

It measures 20″ x 10.5″ and it allows you to have precise control over your cooking temperature. The non-stick cooking plate surface delivers consistent results. Also, there is a drip tray that catches any oils.

You can save $10 right now if you snag it for only $49.99 in a number of colors.

Dash Deluxe Everyday Electric Griddle with Dishwasher Safe Removable Nonstick Cooking Plate for… List Price: $59.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $10.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you’re more interested in hardboiled eggs, the DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker is for you. This has a cooking capacity of 12 eggs and cooks your eggs perfectly. You can also steam vegetables, tortillas, or dumplings in it. The double stack delivers a larger ability to cook. It’s just $24.99 right now if you hurry.

But if you want one that only cooks six eggs at once, the DASH Rapid Egg Cooker is here. It has the same principles, but is more compact for your countertop. It’s just $17.99 today.

DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for Hard Boiled, Poached, Scrambled Eggs, Omelets, Steamed Vegetab… List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DASH Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity Electric Egg Cooker for Hard Boiled Eggs, Poached Eggs, S… List Price: $19.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $2.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

For more egg cooking, you can try the DASH Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker. This uses silicone molds to cook your food sous vide style. It’s great for Keto, Paleo, Gluten-free, and vegetarian lifestyles. It also only weighs two pounds. Get it for just $24.99 and save $5.

DASH Deluxe Sous Vide Style Egg Bite Maker with Silicone Molds for Breakfast Sandwiches, Health… List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Blend with the best of them

Get the most out of your ingredients with the help of some Dash appliance blenders. To take matters into your own hands, the Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blender has five speeds. The ergonomic grip is easy to hold onto.

With sharp, stainless steel blades, this will rapidly blend, especially when in Turbo Mode. It comes with a whisk and a stick attachment, allowing you to do more with this. You’ll also love the recipe guide that gives you tasty ideas. This is down to only $49.99 today.

Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blender, 5 Speed Stick Blender with Stainless Steel Blades, Whi… List Price: $59.99 Price: $49.99 You Save: $10.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Taking your mind out of the preparation, the Dash Quest Countertop Blender will do the work for you. It holds 1.5L of liquid and is mad from super durable glass. The stainless steel blades are sharp and ready to tackle your toughest blending needs.

You can make coffee drinks, smoothies, shakes, sauces, soups, and more. The illuminated controls are easy to use and the lid prevents splatter. The blending jug is dishwasher-safe, making cleanup more simple.

Save $10 if you snag this for $69.99 right now.

Dash Quest Countertop Blender 1.5L with Stainless Steel Blades for Coffee Drinks, Deserts, Froz… List Price: $79.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $10.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Dash appliance deals

There are even more deals for you to enjoy. Bread with the right amount of crisp can be yours, thanks to the Dash Clear View Toaster. It lets you see what’s going on and also allows you to reheat and defrost. It’s only $44.95 today.

The Dash Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer has separate juice and pulp functions. The unique compact design makes it easy to have on your counter. Save $10 when you get it for $89.99.

Make it a movie night with the Dash Turbo POP Popcorn Maker. The new design and cyclonic air flow gets you light and fluffy popcorn in moments. Save 17% on this as well as on the Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer when you get them for $24.99 and $49.99 respectively.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!