Queen sheets with 210,000 5-star ratings are only $20 today at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Good queen sheets sets can have a shockingly significant impact on your quality of sleep. And so many people have finally come to that realization. Sheets can affect everything from general comfort to temperature control, which is obviously hugely important. Bed sheets can also mean the difference between a restful night’s sleep or tossing and turning all night long. That will leave you tired and in a bad mood come morning, which is something no one wants. Luckily for you, Queen sheets on sale at Amazon right now will have you sleeping better in no time.

Anyone out there who is sick and tired of your ratty old sheets sets should know that we’ve got great news for you. Amazon has plenty of great queen sheets sets in stock right now, and we’re going to show you five great deals on some of the retailer’s best-selling options. Incredibly, prices start at just $19.99 for the best-selling sheets on Amazon’s entire site. These awesome sheets have a whopping 216,000+ 5-star ratings!

Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (QUEEN) - 1800 Series, 6 Piece Set w/ Deep Pockets List Price: $34.99 Price: $20.99 You Save: $14.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Queen sheets on sale at Amazon right now

Image source: Amazon

It should be safe to assume that we all have enough stress in our lives right now. The last thing we want to worry about struggling with sleep problems. What you might not realize, however, is that the quality of the sheets on your bed can have a pretty big impact on the quality of sleep you’re getting at night. A good bed pillow is a must and so is a mattress that’s comfortable and supportive. But sheets can play a big role as well since they impact important things like comfort and temperature regulation.

Ditch your ratty old sheets and get yourself some top-rated options instead. It can be a great way to improve the quality of your sleep, leaving you with more energy each day as a result. It’s also a cheap way to improve the quality of your sleep since high-quality sheets don’t necessarily have to be expensive.

See for yourself — we’ve rounded up Amazon’s top 5 best-selling queen sheets sets right here. Deals include insanely comfortable Danjor Linens 1800 Series Queen sheets that are softer than you can imagine for just $20.99. On top of that, Amazon’s #1 best-selling queen sheets set is on sale for just $19.99!

Check out all of the best Queen sheets on sale at Amazon below.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set

The single best-selling queen sheets set on Amazon’s entire site

Includes a 90 x 102-inch flat sheet, a 60 x 80 x 14-inch fitted sheet, and two 20 x 30-inch pillowcases

Comfortably fits most mattress sizes up to 16 inches deep

Made from polyester microfiber material



Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Bed Sheet Set - Queen Price: $19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens 1800 Series Queen Size Bed Sheets Set

Each set of Danjor Linens bed sheets includes (4) 20″x30″ pillowcases, (1) 102″x90″ flat sheet, and (1) 80″x60″ fitted sheet

Deep pocket fitted sheet fits mattresses up to 16 inches thick

Super soft 1800 thread count sheets are made of luxurious microfiber

Breathable, comfortable, and fade-resistant

Danjor Linens Bed Sheets Set (QUEEN) - 1800 Series, 6 Piece Set w/ Deep Pockets List Price: $34.99 Price: $20.99 You Save: $14.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

CGK Unlimited Queen Size Sheets Set

Get extra pieces compared to other queen sheets sets: 4 pillowcases instead of 2, 1 flat sheet, and 1 fitted sheet

The flat sheet measures 90”x 102”, the fitted sheet is 60”x 80”, and the 4 pillowcases are 19.5”x 30”

Deep pocket fits mattresses with a depth measurement of up to 16 inches

GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets (QUEEN) - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes List Price: $29.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mellanni Bed Sheets Set

These queen sheets are silky soft, comfortable, and luxurious just like sheets you might find on your bed in a 5-star hotel



Includes 1 flat sheet 102″x90″, 1 fitted sheet 80″x60″, 2 pillowcases 20″x30″

Fits mattresses up to 16″

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set - Hotel Luxury 1800 Bedding Sheets & Pillowcases List Price: $47.97 Price: $32.97 You Save: $15.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sonoro Kate Bed Sheets Set

Set includes 1 flat sheet 90″x102″, 1 fitted sheet 60″x80″x16″, and 2 pillowcases 20″x30″.

The fitted sheet has a deep pocket that fits mattresses up to 16″ deep

These sheets grip and fit better than any other sheet set, according to the manufacturer

SONORO KATE Bed Sheet Set - 1800 Thread Count Luxury Egyptian Sheets Price: $25.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Upgrade your sleep with a mattress topper

If you want to upgrade your sleep with something that might be even more effective than new sheets, we’ve got just the thing. Definitely get queen sheets on sale, but you should also consider this #1 best-selling pillow topper for your mattress.

So many people out there have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night. There are a million different possibilities for the root cause, but the issue might be your mattress. That said, there’s a very good chance that you won’t need to spend $1,000+ on a fancy new mattress. There are easier, less expensive ways to address the problem. You should definitely consider trying to revitalize your current mattress first because you can do it for next to nothing. And there’s no better tool for the job than Amazon’s best mattress topper.

There’s a great sale right now at Amazon on the top-rated Oaskys Plush Mattress Topper with Down Alternative Fill. This best-selling pillow top mattress cover has about 41,000 5-star ratings and another 10,000 4-star reviews. Plus, it checks every box you could possibly want to check. It’s hypoallergenic, it’s incredibly comfy, it’s easy to wash, and it takes just seconds to put it on any mattress.

This perennial best-seller happens to be on sale right now for as little as $39.90 instead of the regular price. Full retail prices range from $60 to $90 depending on which size you need.

Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper (Queen) List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.90 You Save: $20.09 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.