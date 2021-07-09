Prime Day’s hottest Windows laptop deal is accidentally still available, but it’s almost sold out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mistakes are typically bad things. We all make them, but we all try to avoid them whenever possible. Sometimes, however, mistakes aren’t so bad. That’s especially true over at Amazon. Why? Because when Amazon makes a mistake, it usually means something is priced lower than it should be. And Amazon always honors price mistakes, so you can save a ton of money that way.

In this case, it means someone forgot to end a terrific Amazon deal on a Windows 10 laptop. It’s a Prime Day deal that’s priced so low, it’s almost too good to be true!

There are so many fantastic deals available right now at Amazon. Are you looking for some examples? How about the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale with a deep discount (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo)?! Also of note, the white-hot Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for just $39.99 today. That’s the same price as the regular old Fire TV Stick without 4K! You’ll also find huge $70 or $80 discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6, best-selling Gosund Alexa smart plugs for just $3.12 each with coupon code LJFPY4K4, and more.

Beyond all that, there’s one more epic leftover Prime Day deal that we need to tell you about. We also need to warn you that this could your last chance to get in on the action.

Apple’s newest iPad Air is $60 off right now, which is a terrific deal. Want to spend even less? You can pick up the current-generation 10.2-inch iPad starting at just $299. Those are both excellent values. That said, why bother with a tablet when you can get a laptop for so much less? No, we’re not talking about a Mac, though the MacBook Air is on sale right now for just $899.99. We’re talking about an incredible Windows 10 Pro laptop deal you need to see to believe.

Hyundai is obviously a massive brand. But it’s certainly not the first name you think of when you think about Windows 10 laptops. That’s about to change, however, because there’s an unbelievable deal on Amazon right now that carried over from Prime Day.

During Prime Day, Amazon had a deal that slashed the Hyundai Thinnote-A Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle to just $219.99. That’s not a typo… you could get an actual Windows 10 laptop with a 14.1-inch display, Intel HD Graphics 500, an Intel Celeron processor, 64GB of storage plus an expandable 2.5″ SATA HDD slot, and a bundled 128GB microSDXC card… all for just $219.99 in three different colors!

The bad news is that deal is now over, which is a bummer. But the good news is that there’s a more powerful laptop that was on sale for Prime Day — and the deal is still available now! Hurry and you can snag an upgraded Hyundai laptop with twice the RAM and 128GB of SSD storage for just $279.99. That’s truly a fantastic value, and it’s been even more popular than the bundle deal for the past week.

Both of these impressive deals were scheduled to end this past Monday, July 5. But for whatever reason, the latter still available right now. Amazon could pull the plug at literally any moment, and we have a feeling it will now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag. In other words, it’s now or never if you want to get in on the action!

Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1" - Intel Celeron N4120 | 1366 x 768 Display | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD | Expa… List Price: $299.99 Price: $279.99 You Save: $20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some key takeaways:

Hyundai’s 14.1″ Hybook laptop has an Intel Celeron processor for fast speeds and smooth multitasking

The large 14.1-inch ISP display has clear and vivid HD resolution

Perfect for business use, school, or personal use like surfing the web and streaming movies

Expand the included 128GB SSD with the microSD slot

Specs include Windows 10 Home Mode | Intel Celeron N4120 | Intel HD Graphics | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD | 14.1″ Screen with 1366 x 768 IPS Display | Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.0 | 5,000 mAh Battery

