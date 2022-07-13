Prime Day Vitamix blender deals start at $175 on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

You’ve already seen Amazon’s incredible Instant Pot deals for Prime Day 2022. And you’ve undoubtedly checked out other top kitchen deals like the crazy KitchenAid sale and deals on T-fal cookware. Now, on top of all those fantastic bargains, there are some terrific Prime Day Vitamix deals you definitely need to check out.

Prices start at just $174.95 for the super-popular Vitamix ONE blender.

Check out Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 hub to see all the hottest Prime Day deals. Plus, we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

Professional-grade Vitamix blenders

Image source: Vitamix

Amazon is running so many phenomenal Instant Pot Prime Day deals this year. I told you all about them in BGR Deals’ earlier coverage. There are some can’t miss air fryer deals and of course a few multi-cooker sales. But Instant Pot isn’t the only kitchen brand to keep your eye on right now.

In addition to those terrific deals, another set of sales just popped up for Prime Day 2022. And you’ll be so angry if you miss them. I’m talking about Prime Day Vitamix blender deals. You’ve been waiting for them all year and they’re finally here.

Vitamix is known all around the world for making the best professional-grade blenders out there. Restaurants use them, smoothie shops use them, professional chefs use them at home, and now you’re going to start using one, too.

The Vitamix you’ve had your eye on is probably priced out of reach. But Amazon has three fantastic Prime Day deals that slash prices to all-time lows.

Prime Day Vitamix blender deals

Image source: Vitamix

Starting with the Vitamix ONE blender, this is one of the most accessible Vitamix blenders. It’s still pricey at $250, but it’s nowhere near as expensive as Vitamix’s more well-known models.

$250 is already a great price, but right now you can get one for just $174.95. That’s one of the best Prime Day Vitamix deals I’ve ever seen.

Vitamix ONE, Black List Price:$249.95 Price:$174.95 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you want to step things up a bit with the Vitamix that plenty of pros use, you definitely want to check out the Vitamix 5200 Blender.

This model is a big upgrade that retails for $450. It’s truly a professional-grade blender, and it’s worth every penny at that price. But for Prime Day 2022, you can pick one up for $299.95 thanks to Amazon’s Vitamix Blender deals.

That’s the lowest price of the year so far by a wide margin.

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container, Black - 001372 List Price:$479.95 Price:$299.95 You Save:$180.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

And finally, there’s a great deal for anyone who wants to go all-out.

The Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender is a $630 beast that does it all. It’s truly the creme de la creme, offering power and performance that’s unmatched. For Prime Day 2022, you can save a whopping $230 and pick up this pro-grade blender for just $399.95.

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Blac… List Price:$629.95 Price:$399.95 You Save:$230.00 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!