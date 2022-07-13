Prime Day Tile deals 2022: Tile Mate, Tile Sticker, & more sales

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day 2022 has some of the deepest discounts I’ve seen in a long time. That means you’re undoubtedly picking up plenty of new gadgets and gizmos during the sale. Of course, whatever you do, you definitely don’t want to lose them! Thankfully, that’s where Prime Day Tile tracker deals come into play.

Amazon is running a big sale on three different Tile tracker SKUs. And that includes an all-time low price on a Tile Mate (2022) 2-pack that slashes your price to just $16.50 each. That’s a new all-time low!

In addition to that Tile Mate bundle deal, you can also get individual Tile Mate trackers for $17.99 each. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, since the Tile Sticker and Tile Slim are on sale, too.

Prime Day Tile deals for 2022

It doesn’t matter whether you’re loading up on anything and everything during Prime Day 2022 or you already have plenty of things around the house that tend to get misplaced. Either way, there are some terrific deals right now on Tile Bluetooth Trackers that you should definitely take advantage of.

Tile is a leader in the market, as we all know. Apple’s AirTag tracker is another top seller now, and it’s on sale for Prime Day. But many people still prefer Tile, and there are great Prime Day Tile deals available in 2022.

That’s good news, of course, since Tile devices are quite pricey.

Various Tile trackers can cost as much as $35 each. That’s pretty crazy for something that’s useless on its own and is designed to help you keep track of something else. Tile Trackers are must-have devices for your valuable gear though, which is why it’s so great that Amazon is offering such impressive Prime Day Tile tracker deals.

In fact, prices start at just $17.99 each when you pick up a Tile Mate. Or, you can snag a Tile Mate 2-pack and you’ll only pay $16.49 each. That’s the lowest price ever for both versions!

On top of those deals, there are some more offers that you need to see for Prime Day. If you want the latest and greatest Tile devices, the Tile Sticker is the model you’re looking for. It’s $20.99 on its own, or you can get a Tile Sticker 2-pack for $37.99 and pay $19 each.

Last but not least, the Tile Slim is on sale for $23.99 instead of $35. This model has incredible 3-year battery life and it has never been cheaper.

All of these Tile deals are available through the end of Prime Day 2022.

