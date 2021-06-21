Amazon’s Prime Day smart TV prices are so low, it seems like someone made a mistake

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a BGR Deals reader, you’ve undoubtedly been following along with our coverage all day and you’ve saved a ton of cash on all the most popular products out there. Highlights from our coverage so far include FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch, a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, AirPods 2 for just $99.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.85, the Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

All of those deals are fantastic indeed, but there’s also a slew of Fire TV deals that you need to check out right now. Incredibly, a whopping 18 different smart TV deals are available right now on the site!

The Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers (there are a bunch of excellent Roku deals available right now at Amazon by the way, including the hot new Roku Express 4K+ for just $29.99). Now, some of the best products in Amazon’s Fire TV portfolio are even more affordable thanks to deep discounts.

There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale right now for $39.99. But if you’re in the market for a new smart TV, there are so many deals you need to see. Amazon is offering incredible discounts on 18 different Fire TV Edition televisions ranging in size from 24 inches all the way up to 70 inches. “Fire TV Edition” means Amazon’s Fire TV streaming software is built right into the TV, so you don’t need to worry about getting a separate media player.

Prices start at just $99.99 for an Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV, and the #1 best-seller of the bunch is the Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV that’s on sale for $129.99 instead of $200. You can also pick up Insignia’s 43-inch Smart Fire TV for $219.99, down from $320, and Toshiba’s 50-inch Smart Fire TV that typically sells for $430 is on sale for $309.99.

Want to go bigger? Don’t worry because Amazon’s got you covered. The Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K Fire TV that normally sells for $630 is down to just $449.99 right now, and the massive Insignia 70-inch Smart 4K Fire TV that retails for $700 is on sale for just $529.99 if you’re a Prime member. That price is so low, it seems like someone made a mistake!

You can see all 18 deals on this special Amazon page, and you’ll find a few of our favorites down below.

Fire TV Sticks

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price: $39.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) | HD streaming device List Price: $29.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $12.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K, Remote Cover (Red) and USB Power Cable… List Price: $70.97 Price: $55.97 You Save: $15.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller List Price: $119.98 Price: $73.98 You Save: $46.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Edition Televisions

INSIGNIA NS-70DF710NA21 70-inch Smart 4K UHD - FireTV, Released 2020 List Price: $699.99 Price: $529.99 You Save: $170.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV List Price: $169.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $70.00 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $199.99 Price: $129.99 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $319.99 Price: $219.99 You Save: $100.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $429.99 Price: $309.99 You Save: $120.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia 55 inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 List Price: $499.99 Price: $349.99 You Save: $150.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

INSIGNIA NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $629.99 Price: $449.99 You Save: $180.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.