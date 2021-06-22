Everyone needs to know this one Prime Day secret

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon's Prime Day 2021 hub showcases more than 2 million Prime Day deals available to Amazon shoppers around the world this year.

Now, in addition to those two pages, we’re going to introduce you to a third page that everyone should be aware of because it’s home to every single one of Amazon’s deepest Prime Day discounts.

Everyone knows that Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 hub is the perfect place to start when you’re in search of awesome Prime Day deals, but there’s one big problem: there are literally thousands of thousands of deals on that page, so it’s far too easy to miss the best deals of Prime Day. That’s why the BGR Deals team is here, of course, and we’re spending all day on Monday and Tuesday showing you all the hottest deals on the best-selling products out there.

Want some examples? Among BGR Deals readers, the hottest Prime Day deals so far have been FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), the insanely popular MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener for just $16.98 (plus a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo!), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch, a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.85, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the hot new Ring Video Doorbell for $44.99 with a free Echo Dot, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, incredible Sony headphones deals starting at $78, a Windows 10 laptop bundled with a 128GB microSDXC for just $219.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, more than half off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, the best Roomba deals of the year starting at $199.99, Amazon’s Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

If you want to skip straight to all of the deepest discounts you can find on Prime Day 2021, check out the Prime Day Amazon Device Deals page.

~~Prime Day Amazon Device Deals~~

For Prime Day 2021, Amazon devices enjoy the biggest discounts. Here are some examples of deals:

You’ll find a small sampling below of the incredible Prime Day deals you’ll find on the special Amazon Device Deals page — definitely head over to Amazon’s site to take a look at the rest.

Amazon eGift Card — FREE $10 credit with coupon code GCPRIME2021 List Price: $50.00 Price: $40.00 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: GCPRIME2021

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price: $39.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3) - Charcoal Price: Was $100, Now $44.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

