Prime Day Ring deals 2022: Ring Video Doorbells start at $49

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Do you somehow still not have a video doorbell at your home? Well, today is one of those rare occasions when procrastinating is actually going to pay off. Why, you ask? Because Amazon is currently running the best Prime Day Ring deals we have ever seen.

Every one of the latest Ring Video Doorbell models is on sale for Prime Day 2022. And prices start at just $48.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell Wired everyone loves!

Prime Day Ring deals: Best prices of 2022

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the simplest and most affordable Ring model. With that in mind, most people likely expected it to be one of the most popular Ring Video Doorbell deals during Prime Day 2022.

What you might not have expected, however, is that it’s on sale for just $48.99. There are several great bundle deals available too, so be sure to check them out.

There are several other popular Ring Video Doorbells on sale for Prime Day 2022, too.

If you want a more feature-rich model, prices start at $74.99 for the Ring Video Doorbell (2020). Or, you can upgrade to the newer Ring Video Doorbell 4 for $169.99 instead of $210.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is on sale as well, so you can pick one up for $118.99. That’s the lowest price ever!

And finally, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is on sale for $159.99, or just $129.99 if you pick up a refurbished model.

Who can get these Amazon deals?

The only conceivable downside to these Prime Day Ring deals is that they’re only available to Amazon Prime subscribers. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, of course, since almost all of the Prime Day deals you’ll find on Amazon today are for Prime members only.

If you’re not already a subscriber, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial right now. That will carry you straight through Prime Day 2022 and beyond.

