Prime Day projector deals 2022: XGIMI Horizon, Elfin, & more on sale

Smart TVs are always very popular on Prime Day and I expect 2022 to be no different. There are tons of phenomenal TV deals available right now, especially if you’re looking for a smart TV that runs Fire TV. Seriously, check out these Fire TV deals! But plenty of people out there are also in search of Prime Day projector deals, and there are some seriously impressive sales this year.

Why confine yourself to a specific screen size when a home theater projector lets you go as big or as small as you want?

Prime Day projector deals from XGIMI

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Do you want a compact portable projector like the XGIMI Elfin pictured above? Or perhaps you’re looking for a stunning ultra short throw laser projector like the XGIMI Aura?

XGIMI’s Prime Day projector deals have both ends of the spectrum covered. And, of course, you’ll also find spectacular home theater projector deals on the company’s popular mid-range models.

Portable projector deals

Image source: XGIMI

Starting with the least expensive projectors, the XGIMI Elfin I just mentioned is available for just $479 during Prime Day 2022. It retails for $649, so that’s a huge discount.

Check out our XGIMI Elfin review to learn all about it. Or, if you want to spend even less, the XGIMI Mogo Pro is down to just $399.

On top of that, the $799 XGIMI Halo that everyone loves so much is down to just $599 in this Prime Day projector deal.

That’s a new all-time low price by a big margin.

High-end projector deals for Prime Day

Image source: XGIMI

Now, if you’re looking for something a bit more premium than the models mentioned above, there are three incredible Prime Day projector deals to choose from.

First, the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K projector pictured above is on sale for $1,615. It retails for $2,499, so that’s a massive discount. This model is positively stunning, and you can read all about it in our Horizon Pro 4K projector review.

Also on sale is the XGIMI Horizon. It has many of the same features, but it maxes out at 1080p instead of 4K. Amazon shows a list price of $1,199 for this model, but it’s down to just $899 for Prime Day.

And last but certainly not least, we have the mother lode. That’s right, the stunning XGIMI Aura ultra short throw laser projector is on sale at a new all-time low price.

The Aura is the best of the best for XGIMI, offering you a spectacular 4K picture that measures up to 150 inches. Incredibly, you can enjoy a picture that big with the projector positioned just 17 inches away from your wall.

XGIMI’s Aura is listed at $2,799 on Amazon, but it’s down to $2,379 right now. That’s definitely one of the best Prime Day projector deals you’ll find.

