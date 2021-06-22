Prime Day prices are so low on Sony noise cancelling headphones, it seems like a mistake

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Sony noise cancelling headphones are the lowest we’ve ever seen. In fact, you’re not going to believe how deep the discounts are for Prime Day 2021. You can shop all the Sony headphones deals on this special Amazon page, or stick with us and we’ll walk you through the highlights.

The action starts with Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones that normally sell for $198, but are down to just $78 today. That is a brand new all-time low price for this insanely popular model. In other words, you should definitely expect this deal to sell out fast. On top of that, $248 Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones are on sale for just $118 this year, which is also a new all-time low price. Also reaching a new all-time low are the Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless earbuds, which are down to just $148 bundled with a $20 Amazon gift card.

Are you impressed by those great deals but you’re looking for the best of the best? Well, we’ve got great news for you. Sony’s insane new WH1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones dropped to $298 last year during Prime Day and that was the lowest price ever at the time. This year for Prime Day 2021, Amazon slashed these epic Sony headphones to just $248!

Amazon always goes all-out on Prime Day each year, and that always includes at least a couple of deals on Sony’s wildly popular wireless noise cancelling headphones. Everyone knows that, so it came as no surprise at all when we saw that two different models were on sale this year. What did come as a surprise, however, was just how deep Amazon’s discounts are this time around. Believe it or not, there’s one deal this year that shaves up to a whopping 60% off Sony’s best-selling models!

The action starts with Sony WHCH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones, which are very popular noise cancelling headphones for $198. Pick up a pair today in either black or blue, however, and you’ll only pay $78! You can also upgrade to the Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones with even better noise cancellation, way more features, and better sound quality as well. The upgrade would typically cost you $248, which really isn’t bad at all. Grab a pair on Prime Day 2021 though, and you’ll only pay $118. Both of those deals offer all-time low prices.

On top of all that, Prime Day 2021 brings us the best-ever deal on Sony’s insanely hot new WH1000XM4 wireless noise cancelling headphones. These are truly the best of the best, and they retail for $350 just like the previous-generation model. For Prime Day, they’re on sale for just $248! This is obviously the lowest price we’re going to see all year for Sony’s flagship ANC headphones.

Of note, if you’re a Bose fan and you’d rather steer clear of Sony, the flagship Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones are on sale for an all-time low of $229 instead of $400. That’s a terrific deal indeed. If you have your eye on Sony though, you definitely don’t want to miss these two killer deals.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price: $148.00 Price: $78.00 You Save: $70.00 (47%)

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price: $178.00 Price: $118.00 You Save: $60.00 (34%)

Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones with Mic For Phone Call… List Price: $118.00 Price: $98.00 You Save: $20.00 (17%)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price: $298.00 Price: $248.00 You Save: $50.00 (17%)

Sony WF-1000XM3/B Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Headphones with Free $20 Amaz… List Price: $168.00 Price: $148.00 You Save: $20.00 (12%)

Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker Loud Extra Bass Portable Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth -… List Price: $58.00 Price: $29.99 You Save: $28.01 (48%)

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with Mic for Phone Call Bluet… List Price: $128.00 Price: $59.99 You Save: $68.01 (53%)

