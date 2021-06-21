Anyone with a Nintendo Switch needs to see this one Prime Day deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch, you’ll be excited to learn that consoles are somehow in stock right now at Amazon. If you do have a Switch, you probably know that they’ve been impossible to find lately. Whether you’re getting a Switch today or you’ve had one for years, there’s an incredible Prime Day deal that you need to check out: A special Nintendo Switch 128GB MicroSDXC from SanDisk plus a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership for just $34.99, which is a new all-time low price!

Somehow, someway, Nintendo Switch consoles are actually back in stock right now at Amazon for $299. If you’ve been looking for a new Switch over the past few months, you know that this news is pretty shocking. The Switch keeps selling out at retailers all over the place, and many sellers who were selling them on Amazon have been charging inflated prices. Now, if you hurry, you’ll find the Nintendo Switch console in stock for $299 in a few different color combinations.

There are also a bunch of great Nintendo Switch games on sale right now as well, but there’s one deal that every single Switch owner needs to know about.

Whether you just bought a new Switch console today or you’ve had one since the day it camera out all those years ago, there are two things that you absolutely need. First, you need a fast microSDXC card so you can store plenty of games, and you need a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online Family service so you can play online multiplayer games, play 70+ classic NES and Super NES games for free, and more. For Prime Day 2021, you can kill two birds with one stone!

Definitely pick up the $70 SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC / Nintendo Switch Online Family 12-Month Membership bundle while it’s on sale for just $34.99… you’ll be glad you did. This is the lowest price ever for this awesome bundle and we definitely expect it to sell out quickly. Don’t miss out!

Oh, and while you’re at it, you might as well pick up a few $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Cards since they’re on sale right now for $47.88 each. The savings of $2 and change might not be life-changing for anyone out there, but it’s free money so why not take advantage?!

