Nest’s newest Thermostat just hit the lowest price ever for Prime Day

Those deals are all epic, but there’s one fantastic bargain on Amazon that actually pays for itself. That’s right, we’re talking about the newest Nest Thermostat, which is on sale right now at the all-time low price of just $99.98!

The newest Nest Thermostat doesn’t have the same sleek stainless steel design as the flagship model (which, by the way, is discounted to $199 for Prime Day). But if you ask us, it features a different design that’s just as stylish. The face of the new Nest has a unique mirror finish with a digital display underneath it, and it comes in four different colors to match any home decor. Most importantly, of course, the Nest Thermostat includes all of the important smart features from the flagship model. You’ll be able to control your thermostat from anywhere using the Nest app or your voice thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support, and you’ll save plenty of money on your energy bill thanks to Nest’s intelligent features that tune your settings constantly and learn from your behavior.

In fact, you’ll save so much money on your bills that your Nest will end up paying for itself!

With a list price of just $130, Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is a terrific value. All things considered, it may very well be the best value out there and it’s going to pay for itself in savings on your energy bills. But if you head over to Amazon right now and pick one up, you’ll pay just $99.98!

The only bad news is that we’ve seen this discount disappear already on a few different color options, so you probably don’t have much time left if you want to get in on the action. If you do miss out on this deal, the good news is that you can still snag the flagship Nest Learning Thermostat for just $199.

Here are some of the important details:

The Nest Thermostat is an ENERGY STAR-certified smart thermostat that combines efficiency with convenience

Works with or without a C wire in most homes

Certain setups require a C wire or a power accessory, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems

Nest’s learning features let the thermostat automatically turn your AC or heat off when you leave, and back on when you arrive home

Controllable using the Nest app on iOS and Android devices, or with voice commands thanks to support for Alexa and Google Assistant

The special “Savings Finder” feature suggests tweaks to your schedule to help you save even more money while still remaining comfortable

Monitors your HVAC system and sends you an alert if something isn’t working properly

