Epic Prime Day myQ deal: Control your garage with Alexa for $17

There are so many incredible Prime Day deals on smart home devices right now at Amazon. But there’s one in particular that you’d have to be crazy to pass up. That’s right, the Prime Day myQ deal you’ve been waiting for is here.

And best of all, it gets you the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener at the lowest price ever — just $16.98!

Prime Day myQ deal for 2022

The myQ Smart Garage Door Opener lets you open and close your garage with your smartphone. It also works with your smart home system, thanks to IFTTT integration. And best of all, it supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

That means instead of fussing with a keypad, you can use simple voice commands to open and close your garage.

On a regular day, it’s an absolute steal at $30. That is the standard retail price. Right now, however, it’s on sale for an all-time low price of just $16.98 thanks to an epic Prime Day myQ deal!

And as if that’s not good enough, there’s an occasional promotion that basically results in Amazon paying you to pick up a myQ.

Just keep checking the Amazon Key page to see when the deal comes back. When it does, you’ll get a $30 credit for trying Amazon’s in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key.

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 hub to see all the latest Prime Day deals, and we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

How does it work?

The myQ Smart Garage Door Opener is nothing short of brilliant. It’s a simple little gadget that takes 10 or 15 minutes for most people to install. When you’re done, it’ll add smart connectivity to something you might never have considered adding smart connectivity to: your garage door.

Have you ever run out of the house so quickly that you weren’t sure whether or not you closed your garage behind you? Have you ever needed to let a friend or delivery person into the garage to drop something off while you’re out? Or perhaps you just hate dealing with those annoying keypads that never seem to work on the first try.

Whatever the case, the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener lets you control your garage door from anywhere in the world using your smartphone or even your voice. Plus, as I mentioned, you can also tie it in with your smart home system.

$30 is already an incredible price for such a cool piece of tech. But you should definitely snag one while it’s available for just $16.98 during Prime Day.

That matches the best Prime Day myQ deal ever from last year!

Or, if you’re planning on replacing your main garage door controller, there’s another deal you should check out. The Chamberlain B2405 Smart myQ Garage Controller for $160 instead of $230.

myQ fast facts

Here are the main takeaways if you’re considering the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener:

Open and close your garage door from inside your home, from the backyard, from down the block, or from anywhere in the world using a simple app on your smartphone

No more fussing with decade-old keypads that never work on the first try

You can also control your garage door with your voice thanks to compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands

Control two garage doors with one myQ hub by adding an additional sensor

Wondering if you left your garage door open when you were rushing out of your house in the morning? Now you don’t have to guess because myQ can tell you

Supports Amazon’s free in-garage delivery service called Amazon Key

Universal compatibility that works with all major garage door brands and all models manufactured after 1993

Integrates with any smart home platform — and l inking your myQ account to Google Assistant and IFTTT is free right now for a limited time

