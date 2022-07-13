Sleep soundly knowing you crushed the Prime Day mattress sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day is the time to buy some of those purchases that you hate shopping for. You might as well, as Prime Day offers thousands of discounts and sales over its two-day span. Rather than spending the regular price, shop the Prime Day deals to find the best on home accessories. That includes the Prime Day mattress sale, which has all kinds of mattresses for fractions of their normal price.

Nobody likes it when you have to replace your mattress. But Amazon makes it easier to find the one you like. The Prime Day mattress sale offers a ton of options for you to look at. Before you do that, head over to the BGR mega post that details all of the best deals over Prime Day. Then, you can continue to read on to find out more about how to refresh your bedroom with a new mattress.

The Prime Day mattress sale has Casper mattresses discounted

Arguably one of the most well-known mattress brands, Casper mattresses are enjoyed by many. One of its top options is the Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress. It features three zones of targeted support to properly align your spine. It has softer foam through your shoulders to deliver the support you’re looking for.

A layer of AirScape™ perforated breathable foam increases airflow and circulates air, allowing you to sleep cooler. It moves hot air away from your body. The queen is only $1,152.60 during Prime Day, saving you 32%.

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen List Price:$1,695.00 Price:$1,152.60 You Save:$254.25 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another option is the Casper Sleep Element Mattress. This is engineered to combine softness and stability. The top layer of memory foam conforms to your body, allowing you to sleep comfortably while being supported.

It is engineered to not sink. It also has AirScape™ technology to keep you cooler. The queen in this version is only $500.40. The twin XL is $356.40, the full is $464.40, and the king is just $644.40.

If you’re looking for a memory foam mattress for the first time, the Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress could be the way to go.

This has softer foam through the shoulders, firmer foam under the hips and waist, and a cooling top layer. You’ll love the feeling of having a properly aligned spine when you lay down. It’s only $880.60 for a queen right now.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress, Queen List Price:$695.00 Price:$500.40 You Save:$194.60 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen Price:$880.60 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Shop mattress deals from Ashley

Most people know Ashley Furniture and trust them for furniture for their homes. The Signature Design by Ashley line of mattresses has a ton of discounts during Prime Day. Depending on what kind of firmness you want, you’ll be able to find some discounts.

The Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress is designed with layers of memory foam for firm support and pressure relief. It features a support foam core that reduces motion transfer, helping those sleeping with you to remain sleeping while you turn.

It is made from safe materials, so pet dander and pollen won’t stay. This is a hypoallergenic choice for the family. The king-size mattress is only $332.83, down nearly $150. The queen mattress is also down to just $237.62.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12 Inch Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress, CertiPUR-US Certifie… List Price:$717.99 Price:$332.83 You Save:$385.16 (54%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress, CertiPUR-US Certified, Q… List Price:$545.99 Price:$237.62 You Save:$308.37 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

For those who prefer a firmer mattress, the Signature Design by Ashley Chime 8 Inch Firm Hybrid Mattress is a good pick. This has innerspring coils, layers of quilt foam, and high-density padding. It’s ready to use out of the box too.

The full version of this is just $198.79. Also, the queen option is only $175.69. You can also save $90 on the Signature Design by Ashley Chime 10″ Firm Memory Foam Queen Mattress.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 8 Inch Firm Hybrid Mattress, CertiPUR-US Certified Foam, Full List Price:$205.03 Price:$198.79 You Save:$6.24 (3%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 8 Inch Firm Hybrid Mattress, CertiPUR-US Certified Foam, Queen… List Price:$356.99 Price:$175.69 You Save:$181.30 (51%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 10" Firm Memory Foam Mattress, CertiPUR US Certified, Queen List Price:$299.99 Price:$209.99 You Save:$90.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Tuft & Needle Prime Day mattress sale deals

The Tuft & Needle Original Limited Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress is ideal for back and stomach sleepers. The T&N Adaptive foam is complemented with a base layer of foam that prevents the mattress from sinking. Also, this has open-cooling technology to keep you comfortable while you sleep.

It is compatible with most bed frames. It is antimicrobial, keeping you healthier. You’ll only pay $756 if you hustle.

TUFT & NEEDLE - Original Limited Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress with Antimicrobial Protection Pow… List Price:$945.00 Price:$756.00 You Save:$189.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Tuft & Needle – Original King Mattress has a medium firmness. The open-cell structure provides a flexible sleep surface that actually adjusts to you. The heat-conducting graphite and cooling gel-infused Adaptive foam wick away heat and moisture. Made from micro-polyamide and polyester, this is down to only $838.61.

Tuft & Needle - Original King Mattress, Medium Feel, Cooling, Pressure Relief, CertiPUR-US, 100… List Price:$1,395.00 Price:$838.61 You Save:$295.01 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Nod line of Tuft & Needle mattresses is also discounted. The Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress is layered with adaptive foam and slow recovery foam. You’ll get the best of both worlds with this hybrid mattress that’s only $719.28.

Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress, Soft Memory Foam and Firm Innerspring Bed in a Box… List Price:$999.00 Price:$719.28 You Save:$279.72 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Also, boasting 8″ of foam, you can also get the Nod by Tuft & Needle 8-Inch Queen Mattress or Twin Mattress for less now. They are $359.28 and $251.28 respectively.

Nod by Tuft & Needle 8-Inch Queen Mattress, Adaptive Foam Bed in a Box, Responsive and Supporti… List Price:$499.00 Price:$359.28 You Save:$139.72 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Nod by Tuft & Needle, Adaptive Foam 8-Inch Mattress, Twin List Price:$349.00 Price:$251.28 You Save:$97.72 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More deals to enjoy now

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Prime Day mattress sale deals. Take a look at more here and enjoy more of the best of Prime Day.

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!