Prime Day home security deals: Blink cameras on sale

Amazon’s big Prime Day 2022 sale is underway with so many early deals. And BGR Deals readers have been saving on so many different popular products. Examples include Apple AirPods Pro, best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 103,000 5-star ratings, and so much more. On top of all that, Prime Day home security deals have been very popular. And that’s especially true with Amazon’s own products.

Practically everything Amazon makes is discounted today. Seriously, take a look at the Amazon device deals page right now. You can save big on the beloved Fire TV Stick 4K or the popular Echo Show 5. Also, all of Amazon’s Fire Tablets are on sale at the lowest prices of the season. And there are so many more great deals.

If you really want to see the best evidence that it must be Prime Day though, check out Amazon’s massive sale on Blink home security cameras.

Prices start at just $15 for the Blink Mini camera when you buy a 2-pack!

Prime Day home security deals: Blink Mini cameras

Blink cameras offer an incredible value compared to the competition. Among our readers, however, the Blink Mini has always been particularly popular. Of course, it’s really not that difficult to see why.

The wonderfully compact Blink Mini home security camera offers all the main features you would want from an indoor camera. It also obviously works with Alexa and it integrates so well with other Amazon devices.

But best of all, it retails for just $35. Comparable home cameras from other brands can easily cost $100 or more!

Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find some awesome deals on the Blink Mini. Cameras cost just $15 each when you buy a 2-pack.

More Prime Day home security deals for 2022

There are also outstanding deals on the more sophisticated cameras from Blink.

The Blink Indoor camera with incredible 2-year battery life starts at just $34.99 for add-on cameras or $55 for the 1-camera kit. The add-on cameras are for people who already have a Blink system. Meanwhile, the kits come with a hub.

Of note, every available Blink Indoor bundle is on sale at an all-time low price for Prime Day 2022.

There are so many home security cameras out there. And if we’re being honest, most of the indoor models are basically the same. They have the same core features and if you buy one from a decent brand, it’ll also have a great app and high-quality video.

Actually, the only real difference is whether it’s wireless or it needs to be plugged into power. And where wireless cameras are concerned, price and battery life are the biggest variables.

Guess what: It doesn’t get any better than 2-year battery life for just $34.99!

Blink Outdoor cameras are on sale for Prime Day

Amazon is also running amazing Prime Day home security deals on the Blink Outdoor camera.

The Blink Outdoor is completely wireless just like the indoor model. But on top of that, it’s also weatherproof. That means you can install Blink Outdoor cameras anywhere within the range of your Wi-Fi network!

During Prime Day 2022, Blink Outdoor Add-on cameras start at $44.99 instead of $90.

But the biggest news is the Blink Outdoor 3-camera kit, which is 50% off at just $124.99. Plus, you can add on a Blink Mini camera for free!

These incredible outdoor home security cameras can’t be beaten. Like the Blink Mini camera, they offer incredible value since they’re so much less expensive than rivals. But they also tout 2-year battery life and longer-range wireless. You’re crazy if you don’t snag a few while they’re on sale!

There are also tons of Blink bundles on sale with great Prime Day prices. Be sure to check out the Blink home security camera deals page on Amazon for all the different discounts.

