The world’s smallest true wireless earbuds hit an all-time low price for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Prime Day 2021 has been absolutely insane so far… and we mean that in the best possible way. With more than 2 million deals available to Prime subscribers worldwide during the two days of Amazon’s big Prime Day sale this year, you can bet you’ll find deep discounts on pretty much anything you’re looking for.

Our readers have really been making the most of Prime Day so far, scoring all-time low prices on some of the most popular products on the planet right now. The most popular deals among BGR Deals readers right now include FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including the Apple Watch, a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.85, the Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, and so much more.

When it comes to true wireless earbuds, there are so many fantastic options on sale right now. Examples include Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120 and up to $60 off super-popular Jabra earphones. Of course, nothing has come anywhere close to being as popular as Amazon’s current deals on AirPods.

Apple’s best-selling true wireless earbuds are all on sale at Amazon’s lowest prices of the year right now. The biggest news is probably the fact that AirPods 2 are on sale for less than $100, and it’s the first time all year we’ve seen them cross that threshold. Apple earphones for $99.99… that’s a fantastic deal! AirPods Pro are also hugely popular right now while they’re $60 off at just $189.99, and Apple’s other two AirPods models are discounted as well.

Earin A-3 - The Original True Wireless Earphones - Silver Aluminum Charging Case - Noise Reduct… List Price: $199.00 Price: $159.20 You Save: $39.80 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Everyone loves AirPods for a few different reasons, but sound quality and compact size are at the top of the list. Now, however, there’s an awesome new option out there called Earin A-3 True Wireless Earbuds that sound just as good and are somehow even smaller than AirPods!

Earin bills its Earin A-3 True Wireless Earbuds as the smallest true wireless earbuds in the world. While we can’t confirm that claim, we can state that they’re the smallest true wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. We also spent some time testing them and confirm that they offer impressive sound quality despite their tiny size. Equally impressive is the fact that these tiny little earbuds last just as long as AirPods on a charge, offering 5 hours of playback before they need to be refueled. The included charging case offers an additional 30 hours, and it supports both USB-C and wireless charging.

At $199, these are definitely premium earphones that command a premium price. But if you pick up a pair during Amazon’s big Prime Day 2021 sales even, you can snag them for an all-time low of just $159.20!

Earin A-3 - The Original True Wireless Earphones - Silver Aluminum Charging Case - Noise Reduct… List Price: $199.00 Price: $159.20 You Save: $39.80 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.