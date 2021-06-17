Amazon’s early Prime Day smart TV deals are unreal, including a 70″ 4K Fire TV for $530

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

With less than one week to go until Prime Day 2021 officially begins on June 21, it should go without saying that Amazon is really turning up the heat right now. You can find so many fantastic deals across the company’s entire site, but the best of the best are obviously reserved for one particular type of shopper. You guessed it… only Prime subscribers can score Amazon’s deepest discounts right now.

Head over to Amazon and you can check out all the early Prime Day deals right here on this special Amazon page. And believe us when we tell you that you should definitely check them out. There are some truly crazy early deals available to Prime members this year including an Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same $14.99 price (that’s insane!), the $115 Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini cam bundle for $54.99, an Echo Show 5 on its own for $44.99 instead of $80, Echo Buds true wireless earbuds for just $79.99 instead of $120 or the Echo Buds with wireless charging for $99.99 instead of $140, $75 off Echo Frames smart glasses, the $83 Fire TV Stick 4K Essentials Bundle for just $55.97, and so much more.

All of those deals are fantastic indeed, but there’s also a slew of Fire TV deals that you need to check out right now. Incredibly, a whopping 18 different smart TV deals are available right now on the site!

The Fire TV lineup is neck and neck with Roku in terms of popularity among our readers (there are a bunch of excellent Roku deals available right now at Amazon by the way, including the hot new Roku Express 4K+ for just $29.99). Now, some of the best products in Amazon’s Fire TV portfolio are even more affordable thanks to deep discounts.

There is perhaps no streaming media player at the $50 price point that comes anywhere close to matching the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale right now for $39.99. But if you’re in the market for a new smart TV, there are so many deals you need to see.

Amazon is offering incredible discounts on 18 different Fire TV Edition televisions ranging in size from 24 inches all the way up to 70 inches. “Fire TV Edition” means Amazon’s Fire TV streaming software is built right into the TV, so you don’t need to worry about getting a separate media player. Prices start at just $99.99 for an Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV, and the #1 best-seller of the bunch is the Toshiba 32-inch Smart Fire TV that’s on sale for $129.99 instead of $200. You can also pick up Insignia’s 43-inch Smart Fire TV for $219.99, down from $320, and Toshiba’s 50-inch Smart Fire TV that typically sells for $430 is on sale for $309.99.

Want to go bigger? Don’t worry because Amazon’s got you covered. The Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K Fire TV that normally sells for $630 is down to just $449.99 right now, and the massive Insignia 70-inch Smart 4K Fire TV that retails for $700 is on sale for just $529.99 if you’re a Prime member. That’s crazy!

You can see all 18 deals on this special Amazon page, and you’ll find a few of our favorites down below.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s most powerful streaming media player ever with the popular dongle form factor

Supports all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+, Discovery+, and so much more.

You can also stream for free with Tubi, Pluto TV, IMDb TV, and other free streaming services

Plenty of games and other apps to choose from in Amazon’s app store

The included Alexa voice remote lets you control your content and more with your voice

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $10.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K, Remote Cover (Red) and USB Power Cable… List Price: $72.97 Price: $55.97 You Save: $17.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller List Price: $119.98 Price: $73.98 You Save: $46.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Edition Televisions

INSIGNIA NS-70DF710NA21 70-inch Smart 4K UHD - FireTV, Released 2020 List Price: $699.99 Price: $529.99 You Save: $170.00 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV List Price: $169.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $70.00 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $199.99 Price: $129.99 You Save: $70.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $319.99 Price: $219.99 You Save: $100.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with Dolby Vision - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $429.99 Price: $309.99 You Save: $120.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-New Insignia 55 inch NS-55F301NA22 F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 List Price: $499.99 Price: $349.99 You Save: $150.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

INSIGNIA NS-65DF710NA21 65-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price: $629.99 Price: $449.99 You Save: $180.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

