Ecobee smart thermostats start at $144 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are literally hundreds of thousands of awesome deals available right now on Amazon for Prime Day 2021, but there’s one particular set of deals that should be a no-brainer. With summer weather now upon us, products like the Ecobee SmartThermostat and the Ecobee Lite SmartThermostat are absolutely essential — and they happen to be on sale at the lowest prices of the year right now. Since these smart gadgets end up paying for themselves thanks to energy savings every summer and winter, you’d have to be crazy to pass up these terrific bargains.

Amazon’s discounts on both thermostat models actually beat the prices during Prime Day last year, so you know you’re getting the best possible deal if you get in on the action right now. And on top of those two bargains, the hot new Ecobee SmartCamera is down to an all-time low price as well, so you can pick up as many as you want today for just $69.99 each on June 22 only.

You can find so many killer deals right now on Amazon since Prime Day 2021 is in full swing. Highlights include FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch (plus AirPods 2 at the lowest price of 2021!), a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.85, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the hot new Ring Video Doorbell for $44.99 with a free Echo Dot, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, incredible Sony headphones deals starting at $78, a Windows 10 laptop bundled with a 128GB microSDXC for just $219.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, more than half off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, the best Roomba deals of the year starting at $199.99, Amazon’s Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

You’ll find all that and more in the BGR Deals team’s Prime Day 2021 coverage, but now there’s a new set of deals that just popped up at Amazon and you should definitely check them out.

Whether it costs $200 or $2,000, a smart thermostat is always a great purchase because it’ll end up paying for itself with money that you save on your energy bills. Of course, a $2,000 smart thermostat would take a very long time to pay for itself, so finding a good deal means your cost will be recouped much quicker. That’s why you definitely need to check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals on Ecobee smart thermostats.

The $250 Ecobee SmartThermostat is right on par with the Nest Learning Thermostat that kicked off the connected thermostat craze. It has all the basic features a smart thermostat should have, plus some awesome features you won’t find in a Nest like built-in support for Alexa voice commands. That’s right, it’s a smart thermostat with an Echo Dot built right in! $250 is a steal for this model, but it’s down to just $198 for Prime Day 2021. If you don’t need some of those bells and whistles like Alexa voice control, the $169 Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat is on sale right now for $144 and you really can’t go wrong at that price. As we mentioned earlier, those are both the lowest prices of the year.

Also of note, the hot new Ecobee SmartCamera that retails for $100 is on sale for an all-time low price of $69.99 for Prime Day, but that deal is available on June 22 only.

Ecobee SmartThermostat – $198

ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control List Price: $210.78 Price: $198.00 You Save: $12.78 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat – $144

ecobee Lite SmartThermostat, Black List Price: $166.44 Price: $144.00 You Save: $22.44 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ecobee SmartCamera – $69.99 (June 22 only)

ecobee SmartCamera – Indoor WiFi Security Camera, Baby & Pet Monitor, Smart Home Security Sys… List Price: $99.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.