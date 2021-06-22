23andMe’s best-selling DNA test is $100 off for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Is Prime Day truly Prime Day without a deep discount on one of the best-selling DNA test kits in the world? That’s right, the Prime Day 2021 deal you’ve been waiting for is finally here, allowing you to save a whopping $100 on the wildly popular 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test. that slashes this popular at-home test kit from $199 all the way down to $99, which matches the all-time low price we’ve seen before on Prime Day and Black Friday.

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 hub to see all the latest Prime Day deals, and we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

There are so many incredible Prime Day 2021 deals available to Prime members right now on Amazon, and our readers have been swarming to get the hottest ones. Highlights include FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch, a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.85, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the hot new Ring Video Doorbell for $44.99 with a free Echo Dot, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, incredible Sony headphones deals starting at $78, a Windows 10 laptop bundled with a 128GB microSDXC for just $219.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, more than half off JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, the best Roomba deals of the year starting at $199.99, Amazon’s Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

Of course, it goes without saying that the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test is always a best-seller during big sales events like Prime Day.

At-home DNA test kits are among the most popular holiday gifts out there, and this is the best-selling kit that 23andMe offers. It checks all the main boxes for both health and ancestry data. After following the instructions and sending the test back, you’ll receive more than 150 reports covering everything you can imagine, and plenty you can’t. This kit typically retails for $199, but it’s half off for Prime Day 2021. That means you’ll pay just $99!

If you’ve never taken a DNA test before, this is the one you want. If you have, the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test makes a perfect gift for practically anyone on your list.

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price: $199.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $100.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.