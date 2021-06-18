Prime Day starts Monday – but these amazing Prime Day deals start now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve been counting down the days until Prime Day all week long, and now we’re finally in the home stretch. That’s right, bargain hunters, Prime Day 2021 is now only three days away! Amazon announced that there will be more than 2 million deals available to Prime subscribers around the world this year when the action begins on June 21. Of course, this is Amazon we’re talking about here, so you know there’s already a ton of great deals available right now. Highlights include super-popular Esicoo mini Wi-Fi smart plugs on sale for only $4.24 each, Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021 (and deals on every other AirPods model), 20% off the Fire TV Stick 4K everyone loves so much, an incredible sale that slashes the incredible new YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector to just $249.99 instead of $600, $200 Beats Solo3 headphones for $124.99, stunning real diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about for $59.90, and plenty more.

There’s no question that those deals are all terrific. But with Prime Day 2021 now just a few days away, Amazon has reserved all the deepest discounts for Prime subscribers.

Today's Top Deal

How are these hot new mini smart plugs on Amazon only $4.24 each?! List Price: $21.96 Price: $16.97 You Save: $4.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Before we get to Amazon’s current deals on its hottest Fire TV and Echo products, we need to remind our readers that there is a way to get in on all the action this week and on Prime Day without paying a penny for Prime. As long as you’re a new subscriber, you can score a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now! This way, you can shop all the early Prime Day deals this week along with all the crazy Prime Day deals next week. You’ll also get free express shipping, free Prime Video streaming, and all the other perks associate with a Prime membership.

Once you’re ready to get in on the action, it’s time to take a look at Amazon’s hottest early Prime Day deals that you can score right now before Prime Day even starts.

Check out this special Amazon page and you’ll see a slew of deep discounts on popular products that are available only to Prime subscribers. There’s a lot to dive into on that page, however, so we wanted to be sure to showcase the very best deals for you right here. And as it turns out, all of the hottest pre-Prime Day bargains fall into two Amazon device lineups: Fire TV and Echo.

First and foremost, nothing is as popular among our readers right now as the Echo Auto, which adds hands-free Alexa to your car. It normally retails for $50 but is currently on sale at an all-time low price of just $14.99. How crazy is that?! But wait, because it gets even crazier. Instead of just getting the Echo Auto, you can score an Echo Auto bundled with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited. This bundle sells for $98, but right now Amazon is offering it for the same price of just $14.99. We seriously can’t believe it!

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you’re looking for more great deals on Echo devices, we’ve got you covered with two early Prime Day coupons. Use the code PDDOT2PK at checkout when you buy two Echo Dots and you’ll get the second Echo Dot for free. You can also save $80 when you buy two Echo speakers with the coupon code ECHOPRIME.

On top of that, the $80 Echo Show 5 is on sale for an all-time low of $44.99, and there are plenty of Echo Show bundle deals available as well.

Let’s also not forget Amazon’s headphones deals! The $120 Echo Buds are on sale for $79.99 ahead of Prime Day 2021, or you can upgrade to the $140 Echo Buds with a wireless charging case for $99.99. What’s more, you can get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with either deal!

Then, in addition to all that, you’ve got a whole bunch of outstanding Fire TV deals to check out right now.

First up, you can get the Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle that includes a Fire TV Stick 4K, a red remote cover, and a USB power cable for just $55.97 instead of $83. Or if you’re into Amazon’s Luna gaming service, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller bundle for $73.98 instead of $120. If you just want a Fire TV Stick 4K on its own, you can snag one for $39.99 instead of $50 even if you’re not a Prime subscriber.

Luna Controllers are also $21 off on their own right now for Prime members, which is worth noting.

Last but not least, there are a whopping 18 different deals right now on Fire TV Edition smart TVs! Prices start at just $99.99 for a 24-inch model and sizes go up to 70 inches. Seriously… you can get this massive 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $529.99 right now. That’s insane!

Take a look at all the rest of Amazon’s early Prime Day 2021 deals right here.

Today's Top Deal

The brand new Roku Express 4K+ just got its first big discount at Amazon! List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.