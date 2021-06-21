25 unbelievable Prime Day deals you can get for $25 or less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our readers are definitely excited that Prime Day 2021 has arrived and there are definitely certain deals that they’re favoring over everything else. Some of the most popular deals so far on Prime Day are regulars at the top of the list each and every year, but others might come as a bit of a surprise. Are you looking to get an idea of which deals people are flocking to this year? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Highlights include FREE MONEY from Amazon (send yourself a $40 eGift card, get a free $10 Amazon credit), deep discounts on pretty much every popular Apple device you can think of including AirPods Pro and the Apple Watch, a new all-time low price on the hot new TP-Link Kasa smart plugs that everyone loves so much, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, AirPods 2 for just $99.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.79, the Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the $80 Echo Show 5 for the all-time low price of $44.99, an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini Cam bundle for just $10 more, the best-selling Echo Dot for only $19.99, the new 4th-generation Echo Dot for half price at $24.99, the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99 or the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same crazy price of $14.99, Echo Buds true wireless earbuds starting at just $79.99 instead of $120, and so much more.

Those deals are all fantastic, and we doubt anyone out there would say otherwise. But what about deals that are available specifically for savvy bargains hunters on a budget? In this roundup, we’re going to run down some of the most incredible Prime Day deals you can get right now on Amazon that all cost $25 or less.

Before we get to Amazon’s hottest deals under $25, we need to remind our readers that there is a way to get in on all the action this week and on Prime Day without paying a penny for Prime. As long as you’re a new subscriber, you can score a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime right now! This way, you can shop all the early Prime Day deals this week along with all the crazy Prime Day deals next week. You’ll also get free express shipping, free Prime Video streaming, and all the other perks associate with a Prime membership.

Now that you’re ready to get in on the action, let’s take a look at Amazon’s hottest low-cost Prime Day deals!

Fire TV devices have to be somewhere near the top of the list, and there are two that you can get right now that each cost under $25. The first is the Fire TV Stick 4K at $24.99 — hey, that’s a penny under $25! — and the second is the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite that’s on sale for just $17.99. Those are both all-time low prices.

Echo speakers are also hugely popular on Prime Day and there are another two fantastic options to choose from. The 3rd-generation Echo Dot is down to just $19.99 right now, so it’s a great time to stock up on a bunch of them. Or if you’d prefer the newer 4th-generation Echo Dot with better sound quality and new far-field microphone tech, it’s half off at $24.99.

Speaking of Echo devices, let’s not forget how crazy it is that the $50 Echo Auto is down to just $14.99 — and you can get the $98 Echo Auto bundle with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the low price!

Do you know how LifeStraw is a best-seller every single year during Prime Day and Black Friday? Well, right now you can score a LifeStraw 2-pack for just $19.98 instead of $46!

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness, 2 Pack… List Price: $45.90 Price: $19.98 You Save: $25.92 (56%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The $30 myQ smart garage door opener lets you control your garage with your smartphone or voice thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and it’s down to an all-time low of just $16.98 right now. On top of that, you can score a $40 Amazon credit thanks to the Amazon Key promotion! Also, TP-Link’s newest Kasa smart plugs are down to an all-time low price of just $6.07 each when you buy a 4-pack, which totals $24.49.

Another great smart home gadget is Amazon’s awesome Dash Smart Shelf, which automatically reorders things for you when your supply gets low. You can snag one in any of the three available sizes today for just $9.99. Want to check out another awesome smart home device you’ve never heard of? Try the Govee smart light switch with an Alexa speaker built right in for just $21.15 with coupon code I23B4U6N.

Those sub-$25 deals are all so popular, and there are a bunch more that you should check out as well. Examples include Amazon’s #1 best-selling spring-assisted tactical pocket knife for a new all-time low of $12.99, best-selling Amazon Basics Queen bed sheets for $14.99 and Amazon Basics King bed sheets for $18.79, C by GE white smart light bulbs for $9.51 each, Sengled color smart light bulbs for $12.59 each, a 2-pack of Contigo Autoseal West Loop travel mugs for $20.04, and Tile Pro trackers for $24.49, and a slew of TP-Link smart home gadgets including Kasa smart outlets for $19.99!

