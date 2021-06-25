15 epic Prime Day deals that are still available at Amazon today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s big Prime Day 2021 blowout is long gone, but we also have two bits of good news for bargain hunters who haven’t had their fill. First, Amazon is still Amazon, so there are still thousands upon thousands of incredible deals to be had if you know where to look. And second, there are so many incredible Prime Day deals that are still available right now at Amazon because someone forgot to end them!

We seriously cannot believe how good some of these lingering Prime Day 2021 deals are, so buckle up and scroll through our roundup to check out the very best of the best. Oh, and you might want to hurry so you can get in on the action before someone at Amazon realizes these deals were supposed to end. Also, believe it or not, most of these deals are currently available even if you don’t subscribe to Amazon Prime… and a few of these best-sellers are down to prices that are even lower than what we saw on June 21 and June 22 during Prime Day!

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro sold out on Prime Day — now they're back with a huge discount! List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Prime Day 2021 was… amazing! We had a feeling that Amazon was cooking up something special after having been forced to delay Prime Day last year. Bargain hunters weren’t happy about having to wait an extra three months for Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year, so Amazon rebounded in 2021 with more than 2 million incredible deals that were available to Prime subscribers around the world.

Amazon’s huge two-day sale brought hundreds of thousands of deep discounts on popular products. There were so many mind-blowing deals with new all-time low prices, but unfortunately, Prime Day 2021 is over so all those great deals are now done.

Well, ALMOST all of them are now done…

As it turns out, someone forgot to end a handful of Amazon’s hottest Prime Day 2021 deals. It’s bad news for them, but it’s fantastic news for shoppers who might’ve been so overwhelmed by all the deals on Monday and Tuesday that they didn’t even know where to start. We dug through all the leftover Prime Day deals we could find on the site and we put together a list of all the most popular deals that were best-sellers during Prime Day and are still available right now.

Wondering what we’ve got for you? Highlights include the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $28.85, the #1 best-selling myQ smart garage door opener on sale for under $25 (plus get a $40 credit with the Amazon Key promo), the newest Nest Thermostat on sale for an all-time low price of $99.98, the flagship Nest Learning Thermostat for $199, a popular Windows 10 laptop and 128GB microSDXC bundle for just $219.99, a sleek and luxurious rainfall shower head for just $15.11, a huge $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad for just $299, the hot new Roku Express 4K+ for just $29.99 and two more Roku deals, TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs for an all-time low of $6.07 each, an incredible 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone for just $59.39 with coupon code PDP6DEAL, the popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum for just $89.99, and more. You can even get the stunning YABER Pro V7 portable home theater projector that normally costs $600 on sale for only $259.99 — that’s a whopping $50 cheaper than it was on Prime Day!

Check out all the deals down below. Just remember that these are leftover Prime Day deals that should’ve already ended, so they could disappear at any time.

DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof WiFi Borescope Inspection 2.0 Megapixels HD Snake… List Price: $36.99 Price: $28.85 You Save: $8.14 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub - Wi-Fi enabled Garage Hub with Smartphone Control, Model MYQ-… List Price: $29.98 Price: $23.00 You Save: $7.98 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price: $99.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price: $249.99 Price: $229.99 You Save: $20.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Google Nest Learning Thermostat - Programmable Smart Thermostat for Home - 3rd Generation Nest… List Price: $199.99 Price: $199.00 You Save: $0.99 (0%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… List Price: $429.00 Price: $349.00 You Save: $80.00 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

2020 Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (8th Generation) List Price: $329.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Rok… List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.00 You Save: $10.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote wi… List Price: $49.99 Price: $39.00 You Save: $10.99 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player with High Speed HDMI Cable and Simple Remote List Price: $29.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Potensic Elfin FPV Drone with 2K Camera for Kids, Optical Flow Positioning, Live Video RC Quadc… List Price: $79.99 Price: $59.39 You Save: $20.60 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: PDP6DEAL

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2600 mAh, Anti-Scratch Tempered Glass Cover with Powerful Sucti… List Price: $179.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $90.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector, Auto 6D Keystone Correction &4P/4D, Infinity Zo… List Price: $309.99 Price: $259.99 You Save: $50.00 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.