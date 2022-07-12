Best Prime Day 2022 deals for pet owners

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day is packed full of fantastic deals for humans, but what about our dogs and cats? Don’t worry, there are plenty of terrific Prime Day deals for pets, and I’ve rounded up a bunch of my favorites in this article.

First, I’ll cover essentials like Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray and the legendary ChomChom pet hair remover. Then, I’ll tackle some awesome deals from Petcube, like the sale that scores you a Petcube Bites 2 Lite for $79.96 instead of $150. It lets you watch your pets from afar and even feed them treats remotely!

3 pet essentials every dog & cat owner needs

There are so many Prime Day 2022 deals for pets that it can be tough to weed through them all. Where dog and cat essentials are concerned, however, there are three main products you should definitely get.

First, we have the legendary ChomChom pet hair remover. It works so well with both dog hair and cat hair. Use it on any fabric in your house, from couches and carpets to curtains.

It’s loud, but it really works well. After all, there’s a reason it has a whopping 85,000 5-star reviews on Amazon!

Now that you’ve taken care of all the pet hair around your home, it’s time to take care of the hair on your pet!

The Hertzko self-cleaning slicker brush for dogs & cats is by far the best dog hair brush I’ve ever tried. It’s comfortable for your dogs or cats, so they won’t freak out when you brush them. It’s also great at picking up all the loose hair so less of it ends up on your furniture, floors, and clothes.

Last but not least, we have the Angry Orange pet odor eliminator spray pictured above. In a word, it’s amazing!

Accidents happen. But with this spray, accidents are much less of an issue. Instead of smelling pet waste, you’ll smell citrus that’s just delightful. 74,000 4-star and 5-star Amazon reviews can’t be wrong.

Now that we’re done with the essentials, let’s get to the fun stuff.

Prime Day deals for pets: Petcube cameras

Among all the Prime Day deals out there for pets right now, there’s one sale that I highly recommend checking out. It’s Petcube’s sale on pet monitoring cameras.

Ukraine-based Petcube makes a range of cameras, and the most affordable one is also the simplest. It’s the Petcube Cam, and it starts at just $28.79 for Prime Day.

That model is great for watching your dog or cat while you’re away. But my favorite Prime Day deals for pets are the deals on Petcube’s more sophisticated cameras.

There are three great deals to check out, starting with the Petcube Bites 2 Lite. It lets you watch your dogs and cats like a normal camera. But on top of that, you can use it to feed them treats remotely!

This model retails for $150, but it’s down to $79.96 for Prime Day 2022.

Then there’s the Petcube Bites 2, which is an upgraded version of the model above. This model typically sells for $250, but right now it’s down to $199.20.

And last but not least, there’s the Petcube Play 2.

This is the camera that made Petcube famous. It lets you monitor your pet from anywhere, just like all the other models. But the Play 2 also has a built-in laser toy! You can control it with your phone and watch as your dog or cat plays.

Petcube’s Play 2 retails for $230. For Prime Day 2022, however, it’s on sale for $159.20.

