Check these early Prime Day deals with prices so low, it’s like Amazon made a mistake

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It might seem hard to believe, but Prime Day 2021 is now less than two days away! Amazon’s gigantic Prime Day sale begins at midnight PT on Monday, June 21, and it lasts straight through to the end of the day on Tuesday, June 22. Yes, Prime “Day” is actually two days, but that means we get twice as much time to take advantage of all those crazy deals so you won’t see us complaining.

Amazon announced that there will be more than 2 million deals available around the world during this year’s big Prime Day blowout, and they’ll all be available exclusively to people who are Amazon Prime members. In other words, if you’re not a Prime subscriber, you can’t get in on any of the action that Amazon has planned for next week. You also can’t take advantage of all the incredible early Prime Day deals that we’re about to show you. Long story short, you need to stop what you’re doing right now and sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime so you can score all these crazy deals without paying a penny for Prime!

Today's Top Deal

How are these hot new mini smart plugs on Amazon only $4.24 each?! List Price: $21.96 Price: $16.97 You Save: $4.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Now that all that is out of the way, let’s take a look at all the fantastic new early Prime Day deals that just popped up on Amazon’s site this morning, like the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for just $14.99. That’s just crazy!

Last month, Amazon slashed the Echo Auto down to $25 from $50 and it was one of the most popular deals we covered all month long. Everyone loves using Alexa in their homes so it obviously makes sense that they would want access to all those great features once they leave the house. On top of that, you can use Alexa on the Echo Auto for things like finding nearby businesses, navigating, or streaming your favorite music and podcasts while you drive. It’s a fantastic little gadget and $14.99 is a new all-time low price.

Oh, and if you’re not already an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber then this deal gets even better. How, you ask? Instead of just getting a $50 Echo Auto for $14.99, you can score a $98 Echo Auto bundled with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for the same price of just $14.99!

Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE List Price: $49.99 Price: $14.99 You Save: $35.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Another super-popular gadget you can get on sale right now ahead of Prime Day is the Echo Show 5, which is by far the best-selling smart display among BGR Deals readers. It used to cost $90 and it retails for $80 now that the second-generation model has launched. Grab one today, however, and you’ll pay just $44.99. You can also score an Echo Show 5 bundled with a Blink Mini cam for just $55.99!

Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- Smart display with Alexa – stay connected with video c… List Price: $59.99 Price: $44.99 You Save: $15.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Charcoal with Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera, 1080 HD with Motion Detectio… List Price: $69.99 Price: $54.99 You Save: $15.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

BGR Deals readers love Fire TV devices and there are two fantastic early Prime Day deals that just kicked off this week. First up, you can get the Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle that includes a Fire TV Stick 4K, a red remote cover, and a USB power cable for just $55.97 instead of $83. Or if you’re into Amazon’s Luna gaming service, you can pick up a Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller bundle for $73.98 instead of $120. Luna Controllers are also $21 off on their own right now, which is worth noting.

Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K, Remote Cover (Red) and USB Power Cable… List Price: $72.97 Price: $55.97 You Save: $17.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller List Price: $119.98 Price: $73.98 You Save: $46.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you’re looking for great deals on Echo smart speakers, we’ve got you covered with two early Prime Day coupons. Use the code PDDOT2PK at checkout when you buy two Echo Dots and you’ll get the second Echo Dot for free. You can also save $80 when you buy two Echo speakers with the coupon code ECHOPRIME.

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal List Price: $49.99 Price: Buy one, get one free You Save: $5.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: PDDOT2PK

Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Charcoal List Price: $99.99 Price: Save $80 on two You Save: $25.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: ECHOPRIME

Amazon’s $120 Echo Buds are on sale for $79.99 ahead of Prime Day 2021, or you can upgrade to the $140 Echo Buds with a wireless charging case for $99.99. What’s more, you can get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free with either deal!

All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Black… List Price: $119.99 Price: $79.99 You Save: $40.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Wirel… List Price: $139.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $40.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon’s $250 Echo Frames are on sale for $174.99 this week, and we’ve never seen them with a discount anywhere near this deep. And last but certainly not least, the $100 Amazon Halo activity and sleep tracking band is on sale for $69.99 right now, which is a new all-time low.

Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio glasses with Alexa | Classic Black List Price: $249.99 Price: $174.99 You Save: $75.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon Halo – Measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice - Winter + Silver… List Price: $99.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You absolutely must check out all of Amazon’s early Prime Day 2021 deals right here because there are some sales happening right now that you won’t believe. Also, scroll down and you can see all the deals Amazon mentioned in the big Prime Day press release that went out last week:

Electronics: Save on select HP products and select laptops, desktops, and monitors from brands like Acer, ASUS, and LG. Additionally, save up to 40% on Amazon Basics electronics, 40% on select Sony and JBL headphones, up to 20% on 4K TVs from top brands, and 25% on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi editions from Nintendo.

Save on select HP products and select laptops, desktops, and monitors from brands like Acer, ASUS, and LG. Additionally, save up to 40% on Amazon Basics electronics, 40% on select Sony and JBL headphones, up to 20% on 4K TVs from top brands, and 25% on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi editions from Nintendo. Smart Home : Save 38% on a bundle featuring the latest smart lock from August, the Smart Lock Pro, and a 3 rd Gen Echo Dot, and 30% on select smart home devices from TP-Link, Sengled, GE, Sylvania, and more.

: Save 38% on a bundle featuring the latest smart lock from August, the Smart Lock Pro, and a 3 Gen Echo Dot, and 30% on select smart home devices from TP-Link, Sengled, GE, Sylvania, and more. Amazon Devices: Save up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV devices including the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($24.99); 30% on Luna Controller ($48.99); up to 70% on Echo devices including Echo Show 8, 2nd Gen ($94.99) and Echo Auto ($14.99); up to 50% on Fire tablets and accessory bundles including the all-new Fire HD 10 ($79.99) and Fire HD 8 Kids ($69.99); up to 40% on Ring devices including Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99) and Ring Alarm 5-piece kit ($119.99); up to 40% off Kindle devices including the Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99) and Kindle Kids Edition ($64.99); over 40% off Blink devices including Blink Mini ($19.99); 35% off eero devices including the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system three-pack ($181) and 30% off the Amazon Halo Band ($69.99).

Save up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV devices including the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($24.99); 30% on Luna Controller ($48.99); up to 70% on Echo devices including Echo Show 8, 2nd Gen ($94.99) and Echo Auto ($14.99); up to 50% on Fire tablets and accessory bundles including the all-new Fire HD 10 ($79.99) and Fire HD 8 Kids ($69.99); up to 40% on Ring devices including Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99) and Ring Alarm 5-piece kit ($119.99); up to 40% off Kindle devices including the Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99) and Kindle Kids Edition ($64.99); over 40% off Blink devices including Blink Mini ($19.99); 35% off eero devices including the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system three-pack ($181) and 30% off the Amazon Halo Band ($69.99). Small Business : Save on sustainable and reusable food wraps from Bee’s Wrap, blankets, mattress protectors, pads, and toppers from Bare Home, Zest Tea products on premium energy hot tea, Finer Form for gym equipment such as multi-functional weight bench, and Wildflower Honey Fire Cider Apple Cider Vinegar Wellness Tonics. More deals from small businesses can be found at amazon.com/supportsmall.

: Save on sustainable and reusable food wraps from Bee’s Wrap, blankets, mattress protectors, pads, and toppers from Bare Home, Zest Tea products on premium energy hot tea, Finer Form for gym equipment such as multi-functional weight bench, and Wildflower Honey Fire Cider Apple Cider Vinegar Wellness Tonics. More deals from small businesses can be found at amazon.com/supportsmall. Amazon Handmade: Save up to 20% on select Handmade home décor, jewelry, and beauty, including Spa Day Candle from Sweet Water Décor, Citrus Spa Day Gift Set from Lizush, and Teakwood & Tobacco Reed Diffuser from Lorenzen Candle Co.

Save up to 20% on select Handmade home décor, jewelry, and beauty, including Spa Day Candle from Sweet Water Décor, Citrus Spa Day Gift Set from Lizush, and Teakwood & Tobacco Reed Diffuser from Lorenzen Candle Co. Amazon Launchpad: Save up to 40% on the Facetory Collection Facial Mask Set and 30% on the Tertill Weeding Robot.

Save up to 40% on the Facetory Collection Facial Mask Set and 30% on the Tertill Weeding Robot. Fashion: Save up to 40% on select active and lounge styles from Shopbop, including Honeydew Intimates, Splits59, and Beyond Yoga, up to 20% on select styles from The Drop, and up to 40% on select C9 Champion apparel. Additionally, save on select Columbia sportswear and select men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon brands.

Save up to 40% on select active and lounge styles from Shopbop, including Honeydew Intimates, Splits59, and Beyond Yoga, up to 20% on select styles from The Drop, and up to 40% on select C9 Champion apparel. Additionally, save on select Columbia sportswear and select men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon brands. Beauty and Wellness: Save on premium beauty products along with hair tools from Revlon, Hot Tools, and more. Additionally, save 50% on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit.

Save on premium beauty products along with hair tools from Revlon, Hot Tools, and more. Additionally, save 50% on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit. Baby: Save up to 30% on baby diapers, wipes, and more from Amazon brands Mama Bear and Solimo and up to 40% on Graco baby products.

Save up to 30% on baby diapers, wipes, and more from Amazon brands Mama Bear and Solimo and up to 40% on Graco baby products. Kitchen: Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles, Hestan ProBond Collection Cookware Sets, Stasher Reusable Storage, Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blenders, and up to 40% on kitchen products from Amazon Basics.

Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles, Hestan ProBond Collection Cookware Sets, Stasher Reusable Storage, Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blenders, and up to 40% on kitchen products from Amazon Basics. Home: Save on select rugs from Safavieh and nuLOOM, mattresses from Malouf, air purifiers and vacuums from Bissell, and air purifiers from BlueAir. Additionally, save up to 40% on home essentials from Amazon Basics.

Save on select rugs from Safavieh and nuLOOM, mattresses from Malouf, air purifiers and vacuums from Bissell, and air purifiers from BlueAir. Additionally, save up to 40% on home essentials from Amazon Basics. Furniture: Save up to 40% on furniture from Amazon brands including Rivet, Stone & Beam, and Amazon Basics.

Save up to 40% on furniture from Amazon brands including Rivet, Stone & Beam, and Amazon Basics. Lawn and Garden: Save 20% on select Outland Living fire tables and fire bowls, select Cuisinart smokers and accessories, and Bestway inflatable spas.

Save 20% on select Outland Living fire tables and fire bowls, select Cuisinart smokers and accessories, and Bestway inflatable spas. Pets: Save up to 40% on pet food, treats, and essentials from Amazon brands Wag, Kitzy, and Amazon Basics.

Save up to 40% on pet food, treats, and essentials from Amazon brands Wag, Kitzy, and Amazon Basics. Tools: Save $50 when you spend $200 or more on select BOSCH tools, $10 when you spend $50 or more on select BLACK+DECKER tools, and $10 when you spend $40 or more on select DEWALT tools.

Save $50 when you spend $200 or more on select BOSCH tools, $10 when you spend $50 or more on select BLACK+DECKER tools, and $10 when you spend $40 or more on select DEWALT tools. Sports & Outdoors: Save 20% on Bowflex exercise equipment and Schwinn exercise machines, up to 40% on fitness products from Amazon Basics, and 30% on Under Armour for the Family. Additionally, save on Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear, CamelBak water bottles and accessories, and Columbia Sportswear.

Save 20% on Bowflex exercise equipment and Schwinn exercise machines, up to 40% on fitness products from Amazon Basics, and 30% on Under Armour for the Family. Additionally, save on Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear, CamelBak water bottles and accessories, and Columbia Sportswear. Automotive: Save 20% on select Schumacher automotive products and Cooper tires.

Save 20% on select Schumacher automotive products and Cooper tires. Toys: Save on building sets from LEGO, Playmobil, and Magna-Tiles and toys from Barbie, Fisher-Price, NERF, Melissa & Doug, Little Tikes, and more.

Save on building sets from LEGO, Playmobil, and Magna-Tiles and toys from Barbie, Fisher-Price, NERF, Melissa & Doug, Little Tikes, and more. Whole Foods Market: Deals throughout the store from 6/16-6/22 on exclusive new seasonal items including Whole Foods Market Summer Sunset Pie (25% off), Whole Foods Market Heirloom Caprese Pizza ($10), and Butterfly Berry Lemonade ($1) plus favorites like single-serve mochi (buy one, get one free), beef rib steaks ($11.99/lb.), Chilean sea bass (25% off), and reusable water bottles (30% off).

Deals throughout the store from 6/16-6/22 on exclusive new seasonal items including Whole Foods Market Summer Sunset Pie (25% off), Whole Foods Market Heirloom Caprese Pizza ($10), and Butterfly Berry Lemonade ($1) plus favorites like single-serve mochi (buy one, get one free), beef rib steaks ($11.99/lb.), Chilean sea bass (25% off), and reusable water bottles (30% off). Amazon Music: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months of the premium subscription service free, with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of the premium subscription service free.

Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months of the premium subscription service free, with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of the premium subscription service free. Prime Video: Enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off. And for a limited time, customers will be able to subscribe to select channels for $0.99 per month for up to two months if they are not already subscribed. Only pay for the channels you want and cancel anytime. A full list of Prime Video deals, including the offer window for each, can be found at amazon.com/primememberdeals.

Enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off. And for a limited time, customers will be able to subscribe to select channels for $0.99 per month for up to two months if they are not already subscribed. Only pay for the channels you want and cancel anytime. A full list of Prime Video deals, including the offer window for each, can be found at amazon.com/primememberdeals. Kindle Unlimited : Prime members who are new to Kindle Unlimited get four months free with a new subscription. Kindle Unlimited readers can read as much as they want from an ever-growing selection of over 2 million eBooks, thousands of audiobooks, comics, short reads, and magazines, including blockbuster titles like The Hunger Games trilogy, The Other Emily by Dean Koontz, Drown Her Sorrows by Melinda Leigh, In Her Tracks by Robert Dugoni, and Take the Lead by Jessica Simpson. Find out more at amazon.com/ku.

: Prime members who are new to Kindle Unlimited get four months free with a new subscription. Kindle Unlimited readers can read as much as they want from an ever-growing selection of over 2 million eBooks, thousands of audiobooks, comics, short reads, and magazines, including blockbuster titles like The Hunger Games trilogy, The Other Emily by Dean Koontz, Drown Her Sorrows by Melinda Leigh, In Her Tracks by Robert Dugoni, and Take the Lead by Jessica Simpson. Find out more at amazon.com/ku. Amazon Explore: Prime members get 50% off all interactive live-streamed experiences from Amazon Explore this Prime Day. Visit wildcats in Costa Rica, take a rickshaw ride in Tokyo, shop handmade crafts from a family-owned shop in Florence, and learn new skills from cooking to crafts with experts around the world. Amazon Explore is a great way for customers to have fun and support local businesses with instant, on-the-spot shopping.

Today's Top Deal

How are these hot new mini smart plugs on Amazon only $4.24 each?! List Price: $21.96 Price: $16.97 You Save: $4.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.