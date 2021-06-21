Prime Day deals 2021: See hundreds of Amazon’s best deals right here

Click to Skip Ad
June 21st, 2021 at 4:05 AM
Prime Day 2021 has officially begun and Amazon has hundreds of thousands of incredible Prime Day 2021 deals for shoppers to take advantage of. The deals you’ll find over the course of the next two days on Amazon span every conceivable product category on Amazon, from electronics and smart home devices to kitchen gadgets, home goods, TVs, laptop computers, and so much more.

Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 hub to see all the latest Prime Day deals, and we’ve rounded up all the best bargains right here in this mega-list of Prime Day deals.

~~REFRESH THIS PAGE FOR THE LATEST PRIME DAY DEALS~~

It felt like the wait took forever but you finally made it, bargain hunters — Prime Day 2021 is here! The massive annual shopping event that’s often referred to as the “Black Friday of the summer” obviously didn’t take place during the summertime last year, and we all know why. The pandemic turned everything on its head in 2020, Prime Day included, so Amazon’s big sale was pushed back to October. Thankfully, things are finally starting to get back to normal in the US and other regions, so Amazon is holding its huge Prime Day sale during the normal timeframe in 2021.

As was the case last year for Prime Day, Amazon’s big sales event is two days long this year: Prime Day 2021 officially takes place on June 21 and June 22. Prime Day has lasted as long as a full week in the past, but two days should be more than enough time to get in on the action. That being said, we definitely expect plenty of Prime Day deals to linger for the remainder of the week even after Prime Day officially ends. Of course, Amazon will ensure that all the best deals on the hottest products are reserved solely for Prime Day on Monday and Tuesday, so we definitely wanted to round them all up into one giant list for our readers.

Before we get to all the good stuff, there’s one page (aside from this post) that you definitely need to check constantly until the end of the day on June 22: Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 hub.

That hub is where you’ll find all the latest Prime Day deals that Amazon has decided to feature, including countless Prime Day Lightning Deals that will come and go constantly during the big sale. Of course, there’s no way Amazon can fit every Prime Day deal on one page, and that’s why we’re here. We’ve spent countless hours digging through all of the Prime Day deals on Amazon this year so that we can list them all in one place for our readers.

Consider this article your one-stop shop to learn about all the deepest Prime Day discounts on all the hottest products of 2021!

As far as highlights from among all the incredible deals you’ll find in our giant Prime Day deals roundup, examples include the Fire TV Stick Lite for a new all-time low price of $17.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K for an all-time low of $24.99 instead of $50, the lowest price of 2021 on AirPods Pro and every other AirPods model out there, the insanely popular myQ smart garage door opener for a new all-time low of just $16.98 (plus a $40 Amazon credit with the Amazon Key promotion), the $50 Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to your car for an all-time low of $14.99, the 3rd-generation Echo Dot for the ridiculously low price of $19.99 and the 4th-generation Echo Dot for $24.99 instead of $50, the best Instant Pot deals of the year with prices starting at just $49.99, the crazy wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for an all-time low price of $28.79, and so much more.

Here are some of the hottest deals from elsewhere in Amazon’s huge Prime Day 2021 sale:

It might be hard to believe, but all those crazy Prime Day 2021 deals are really just the tip of the iceberg. There’s so much more to see in Amazon’s huge Prime Day sale, and all the best deals are listed down below. Remember, you should also check back in Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 hub constantly throughout the day on Monday and Tuesday because new Prime Day deals will pop up every few minutes.

We’ll be updating this post constantly throughout the day, so be sure to refresh for the latest Prime Day 2021 deals!

SPOTLIGHT DEALS

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… List Price:$29.98 Price:$16.98 You Save:$13.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Amazon eGift Card Price:Spend $50, Get a $15 Credit Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: GIFTCARD2021
Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with… $14.99 myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wi… $16.98 Smart Plug - Esicoo Smart Plug Certified Comp… $11.88 Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Li… $17.99 All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Sm… $24.99 Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart s… $19.99 DEPSTECH Wireless Endoscope, IP67 Waterproof… $28.79 Wireless Endoscope,DEPSTECH 2.0 MP HD WiFi Bo… $35.19 SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for… $34.99 $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card [Digital Code] $47.88 Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure… $49.95 Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Ou… $24.29 iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connecti… $199.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) | Dolby Vision… List Price:$39.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$15.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Echo Dot (3rd Gen) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$49.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$35.00 (70%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Echo Auto and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Li… $17.99 Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle including Fire T… $55.97 All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) | Sm… $24.99 Introducing Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Con… $44.99 Amazon Halo – Measure activity, sleep, body… $69.99 All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbud… $79.99 All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbud… $99.99 Luna Controller – The best wireless control… $48.99 Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera… $74.99 Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD security camera… $149.98 All-new Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus with m… $139.99 All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker wi… $34.99 Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart ho… $59.99 Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- Smart… $44.99 Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, 2019 release) -- HD sma… $69.99 All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) |… $94.99 Dash Smart Shelf | Auto-replenishment scale f… $9.99 Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio glasses w… $174.99 Echo Frames (2nd Gen) | Smart audio sunglasse… $189.99 Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system w… $181.00 Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen) – home sec… $119.99 Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device wi… $79.99 All-new Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1", 1080p Full… $79.99 Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, HD display, 32 GB, lat… $69.99 Fire HD 8 tablet, 8" HD display, 32 GB, lates… $49.99 Kindle - Now with a Built-in Front Light - Bl… $54.99 Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with 2x… $79.99 Kindle Oasis – Now with adjustable warm lig… $174.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Apple devices

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - (Product) RED - Aluminum Case with (Product) RED﻿ - S… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Black Spo… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $119.00 New Apple AirPods Max - Silver $549.00 New Apple AirTag New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray A… $359.95 2020 Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Sp… $299.00 2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB)… $539.00 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 128GB)… $799.00 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13… $1,299.99 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13… $949.00 2021 Apple iMac (24-inch, Apple M1 chip with… $1,249.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Smart home

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener - Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth… List Price:$29.98 Price:$16.98 You Save:$13.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub… List Price:$26.99 Price:$24.29 You Save:$2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now August Wi-Fi, (4th Generation) Smart Lock – Fits Your Existing Deadbolt in Minutes, Silver List Price:$211.48 Price:$179.98 You Save:$31.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Gosund Smart Light Switch, Alexa Built-in, Voice Control/App Control, Needs Neutral Wire, No Hu… List Price:$46.99 Price:$21.15 You Save:$25.84 (55%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy NowCoupon Code: I23B4U6N
eufy Security Smart Lock Touch & Wi-Fi, Finge… $174.99 Yale Assure Lock SL - Key-Free Touchscreen Do… $110.49 Yale Assure Lock SL with Z-Wave, Key-Free Tou… $153.99 C by GE Tunable White Direct Connect Light Bu… $9.51 Sengled Alexa Light Bulb, Bluetooth Mesh Smar… $22.93 Sengled Smart Light Bulb, Color Changing Ligh… $12.59 Hex Security Kit 143.99 ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control $198.00 ecobee Lite SmartThermostat, Black $144.00 ChiliSleep OOLER Sleep System – Cooling and… $623.22 New Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount:… $324.00 Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor & Wall Mount $199.99 Nanit Pro Complete Baby Monitoring System $279.99 Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch HS210 KIT, Needs Neut… $29.99 Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch HS210, Needs Neutral… $17.49 Kasa Smart Bulb, Full Color Changing Dimmable… $14.99 Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220, Single Pole,… $17.99 Kasa Smart Dimmer Switch HS220P3, Single Pole… $51.99 Kasa Smart Kasa Filament Smart, Soft White by… $11.99 Kasa Smart KL110 Light Bulb, LED Smart Wi-Fi… $11.99 Kasa Smart LED Light Strip KL430, 16 Color Zo… $54.99 Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200, Single Pole, N… $13.99 Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug KP400, Smart Ho… $19.99 Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2, Smart Home Wi-Fi Out… $13.99 Kasa Smart Plug HS103P3, Smart Home Wi-Fi Out… $19.99 Kasa Smart Plug KP200, In-Wall Smart Home Wi-… $19.99 Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303, Surge Prot… $23.99 TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb, Filament E… $12.99 SwitchBot Curtain Smart Electric Motor - Wire… $69.30 SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Remote - IR Blaster,… $33.15 TruSens Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier for Home | F… $399.20 TruSens Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier for Home | F… $303.20 Tile Mate + Slim (2020) 4-pack (2 Mates, 2 Sl… $52.49 Tile Performance Pack (2020) 2-pack (1 Pro, 1… $41.99 Tile Mate (2020) 2-Pack -Bluetooth Tracker, K… $33.59 Tile Pro (2020) 1-pack - High Performance Blu… $24.49
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Headphones and speakers

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Black… List Price:$119.99 Price:$79.99 You Save:$40.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now All-new Echo Buds (2nd Gen) | Wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and Alexa | Wirel… List Price:$139.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$40.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) $119.00 New Apple AirPods Max - Silver $499.00 Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wi… $78.00 Sony WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear N… $98.00 Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wi… $118.00 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noi… $248.00 Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbud… $59.99 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — Over… $229.00 Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones… $129.00 Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds – True Wirel… $59.99 Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – True Wireless Ear… $99.99 Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetoot… $119.99 Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Head… $157.99 Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbu… $179.99 Earin A-3 - The Original True Wireless Earpho… $159.20 Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, True Wireless Earbu… $84.99 Treblab X3 Pro - True Wireless Earbuds with E… $55.97 Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable and Long-Las… $179.00 The Bose SoundLink Revolve, the Portable Blue… $129.00 JBL Boombox - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth S… $274.95 JBL Quantum 800 - Wireless Over-Ear Performan… $139.95 JBL Xtreme 2, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth S… $149.95 Sony SRS-XB12 Mini Bluetooth Speaker Loud Ext… $29.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Kitchen

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer, 6 Quart List Price:$149.00 Price:$119.99 You Save:$29.01 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11 in 1, Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate,… List Price:$199.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$60.04 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Saute,… List Price:$79.77 Price:$49.95 You Save:$29.82 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer… List Price:$59.99 Price:$59.95 You Save:$0.04 (0%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Basket Air Fryer with Digital Touchscreen, Customizable Smart Cookin… List Price:$99.95 Price:$69.95 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer, 6 Quart, 6 One-Touch Programs, Air Fry, Roast, Broil,… List Price:$119.99 Price:$89.95 You Save:$30.04 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice/Grain Cooker, Steamer, Saute, Sous V… List Price:$129.95 Price:$99.95 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo, Rotisserie Oven, Deep Fryer, Oil-less M… List Price:$249.99 Price:$169.95 You Save:$80.04 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer Convection Toaster Oven Combo, Rotisserie Oven, Electric Coo… List Price:$299.99 Price:$279.95 You Save:$20.04 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
AICOOK Air Fryer Lid for Instant Pot 6&8 Qt,… $50.55 GE Profile Opal | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker… $449.00 GE Mechanical Air Fry 7-in-1 Toaster Oven, La… $149.00 GE G9OCAASSPSS Calrod Convection Toaster Oven… $99.99 Stryve Biltong Charcuterie Slab, Original Fla… $15.90 Ninja AMZ493BRN Compact Kitchen System with A… $109.99 Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Ov… $219.99 Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pr… $148.99 CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, P… $119.95 DASH Chef Series Immersion Hand Blender, 5 Sp… $39.99 Dash DCAF200GBAQ02 Tasti Crisp Electric Air F… $39.99 DASH Everyday Nonstick Deluxe Electric Griddl… $39.99 Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer, 3.5 Quart… $49.99 Yummly YTE000W5KB Premium Wireless Smart Meat… $89.00 MEATER Plus | 165ft Long Range Smart Wireless… $79.20 Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self… $279.00 Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender, Pr… $320.00 COSORI Air Fryer Large Hot Electric Oilless D… $59.49 COSORI Air Fryer (100 Free Recipes Book) 1500… $79.98 COSORI Air Fryer Max XL(100 Recipes) Digi… $95.98 COSORI Smart Air Fryer(100 Recipes) 12-in-1 L… $99.98 COSORI Air Fryer (100 Recipes, Rack & 5 Skewe… $103.98 COSORI Smart Air Fryer, 14-in-1 Large Air Fry… $119.98 COSORI Bread Machine Maker Dough Mixer with 1… $63.99 Contigo AutoSeal Chill Water Bottle, 24oz, Ve… $16.09 Contigo 2149785 Water Bottle, 24oz, Juniper &… $16.46 Contigo Autoseal West Loop 2.0 - Vacuum Insul… $20.04 Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vaccuum-Insulated… $20.04 sodastream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker (Black… $49.99 T-fal C561SC Titanium Advanced Nonstick Therm… $69.99 T-fal Deep Fryer with Basket, Stainless Steel… $78.60 T-fal E938S3 Professional Total Nonstick Ther… $43.74 T-fal Odorless Stainless Steel lean Deep Frye… $69.99 T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Dishwasher Safe… $76.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Laptops

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage) - Silver List Price:$1,499.00 Price:$1,299.99 You Save:$150.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now 2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver List Price:$949.99 Price:$949.00 You Save:$0.99 (0%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Hyundai Laptop & 128GB MicroSD Card Bundle | Thinnote-A 14.1" - Intel Celeron Laptop | 4GB RAM,… List Price:$249.99 Price:$229.99 You Save:$20.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, Intel Celeron N4020, 11.6" HD Touch, 4GB LPDDR4, 3… List Price:$266.06 Price:$224.99 You Save:$41.07 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC314-72G-72SX Convertible Creator Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, GeForce GTX 16… Price:$899.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Acer Predator Triton 500 PT515-52-73L3 Gaming Laptop, Intel i7-10750H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070… List Price:$1,799.99 Price:$1,299.99 You Save:$213.70 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Acer Swift 3 Intel Evo Thin & Light Laptop, 14" Full HD, Intel Core i7-1165G7, Intel Iris Xe Gr… List Price:$784.25 Price:$649.00 You Save:$135.25 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Acer TravelMate P6 Thin & Light Business Lapt… $899.99 Alienware m15 R4 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop Full… $1,919.99 ASUS Chromebook C223 11.6" HD Chromebook Lapt… $184.99 ASUS Chromebook C223 11.6" HD Chromebook Lapt… $199.99 ASUS CX1100CNA Chromebook Laptop, 11.6" HD Di… $169.99 ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop, 240Hz 1… $1,739.99 Google Nest Wifi -  AC2200 - Mesh WiFi Syste… $209.00 HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop - Up to 15 Hour… $189.99 Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020: Intel… $999.99 Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, 2-in-1, 4GB RAM,… $319.99 SAMSUNG Galaxy Chromebook 13.3" UHD AMOLED -… $699.99 Galaxy Chromebook (256GB Storage, 8GB RAM), M… $699.99 SAMSUNG XE310XBA-K02US Chromebook 4 Chrome OS… $189.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

TV and home theater

Epson Home Cinema 880 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, 3300 lumens Color and White Brightness, Stre… List Price:$599.99 Price:$499.99 You Save:$100.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Epson Home Cinema 1080 3-chip 3LCD 1080p Projector, 3400 lumens Color and White Brightness, Str… List Price:$744.44 Price:$649.99 You Save:$94.45 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now 4K Projector, Anker Nebula Cosmos Max 4K UHD TV Home Theater/Entertainment Projector, Android T… Price:$1,189.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K UHD - Fire TV, Released 2020 List Price:$319.99 Price:$219.99 You Save:$100.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
YABER Pro V7 9500L 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projecto… $299.99 Enclave CineHome II 5.1 Wireless Home Theater… $998.98 LG HU70LA 4K UHD Smart Home Theater CineBeam… $1,399.99 All-New Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series… $359.99 Toshiba 55LF621U21 55-inch Smart 4K UHD with… $359.99 SAMSUNG 82-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-6950 Ser… $1,199.99 SAMSUNG HW-T650 3.1Ch Soundbar with 3D Surrou… $199.99 Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD… $1,198.00 Sony A8H 65-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD… $1,598.00 Sony X900H 85-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED… $1,798.00 Sony XBR-55A9G 55-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAV… $1,698.00 Sony XBR-65A9G 65-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAV… $2,248.00 Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV -… $129.99 Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV… $199.99 Toshiba 50LF621U21 50-inch Smart 4K UHD with… $309.99 Hisense 55-Inch Class H9 Quantum Series Andro… $699.99 Hisense 54.6-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series And… $503.99 Hisense 50-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Andro… $439.99 Hisense 43-Inch 43H5500G Full HD Smart Androi… $215.99
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Home

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$299.99 Price:$189.99 You Save:$110.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now iRobot Roomba i4+ (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal - Empties Itself for up to 6… List Price:$649.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$250.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, Multi-Surface Brushroll, Advanced Navig… List Price:$599.99 Price:$319.99 You Save:$280.00 (47%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now NARWAL T10 Robot Mop Vacuum 2-in-1 with Automatic Mop Cleaning, Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping,… Price:$959.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Au… $499.99 iRobot Roomba i4+ (4552) Robot Vacuum with Au… $699.98 iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Au… $799.98 Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set, King, Gin… $18.79 Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set, King, Oli… $18.79 Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set, Queen, Li… $14.99 Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set, Queen, Pl… $14.99 Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Car… $18.79 Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Car… $14.99 ILIFE V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Tangle-fr… $111.99 ILIFE A4s Pro Robot Vacuum, 2000Pa Max Suctio… $125.99 Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot,… $199.99 eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, Robot Vacuum with… $199.99 Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuu… $168.99 Shark S3504AMZ Steam Pocket Hard Floor Cleane… $54.99 Bio Bidet Essential Bidet Toilet Attachment i… 31.49 Bio Bidet Bliss BB2000 Elongated White Smart… $489.30 Bio Bidet SlimEdge Simple Bidet Toilet Attach… $24.49 yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2600 mAh, Ant… $89.99 yeedi k650 Robot Vacuum, 2000Pa Wi-Fi Robotic… $129.99 PURO²XYGEN P500 - Hepa Air Purifier for Home… $159.97
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Lawn & Garden

Greenworks G-MAX 40V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw, 4AH Battery and a Charger Included, 20312 List Price:$212.99 Price:$149.09 You Save:$63.90 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Greenworks 40V 4Ah Battery, 29472 List Price:$129.99 Price:$90.99 You Save:$39.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Greenworks 40V (550 CFM / 130 MPH) Brushless Axial Leaf Blower 4Ah USB Battery and Charger List Price:$229.99 Price:$155.99 You Save:$74.00 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Greenworks 40V 12-Inch Cordless String Trimmer, 4Ah Battery and Charger Included, ST40B410 List Price:$169.99 Price:$118.47 You Save:$51.52 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Greenworks 40V 13-Inch Cordless String Trimme… $100.99 Greenworks 40V (150 MPH) Cordless Leaf Blower… $90.30 Greenworks 40V 17-Inch Cordless Lawn Mower, 4… $209.30 Greenworks 25302AZ 25302, 20" 40V, Green $279.30 Greenworks 40V 24 inch Hedge Trimmer (1" Cutt… $109.00 Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Polesaw, 2.0Ah… $139.30 Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Polesaw, 2.0Ah… $118.99 greenworks BAF701 40V 2.0 AH Lithium Ion Batt… $68.25 Greenworks G-MAX 40V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsa… $87.99 Greenworks G-MAX 40V 16'' Cordless Lawn Mower… $156.99 Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless String Trimmer… $116.99 Greenworks 40V 10-Inch Cordless Cultivator, B… $117.73
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Health & personal care

Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 5 5050cs Electric Foil Shaver with Precision Beard Trimmer… Price: $59.94 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 7 7027cs 360 Flex Head Electric Shaver with Beard Trimmer,… Price: $99.94 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Braun Electric Razor for Men, Series 7 7865cc Electric Foil Shaver With Precision Beard Trimmer… List Price:$179.94 Price:$124.94 You Save:$55.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-890 Facial Hair Removal for Women, Bikini Trimmer, Womens Shaver… List Price:$149.94 Price:$99.94 You Save:$50.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now
Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Power Rechargeabl… $59.99 Oral-B Pro 5000 Smartseries Electric Toothbru… $59.99 Philips Norelco BG7040/42 Bodygroom Series 70… $48.99 Philips Norelco MG7791/40 Multi Groomer, 29 P… $83.99 Philips Norelco S9721/89 Shaver 9700 with Sma… $179.95 Philips Norelco Shaver 3800, S3311/85 $55.99 Philips Norelco Shaver 7700, Rechargeable Wet… $97.95 Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rech… $149.95 Philips Sonicare HX9690/05 ExpertClean 7500 B… $99.95 Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Recharg… $59.95 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal G… $99.00 Fitbit Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids, 1 Cou… $29.99 Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker wit… $59.99 Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch with Tools f… $199.95 Withings Body Cardio – Premium Wi-Fi Body C… $95.20 Withings Body+ - Digital Wi-Fi Smart Scale wi… $63.20 Withings BPM Connect - Wi-Fi Smart Blood Pres… $63.20 Withings Sleep - Sleep Tracking Pad Under The… $63.20 Withings Thermo – Smart Temporal Thermomete… $63.20
Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Here’s a blurb from Amazon’s Prime Day press release with some more info on all the crazy deals you can expect during Amazon’s massive two-day sales event:

  • Electronics: Save on select HP products and select laptops, desktops, and monitors from brands like Acer, ASUS, and LG. Additionally, save up to 40% on Amazon Basics electronics, 40% on select Sony and JBL headphones, up to 20% on 4K TVs from top brands, and 25% on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi editions from Nintendo.
  • Smart Home: Save 38% on a bundle featuring the latest smart lock from August, the Smart Lock Pro, and a 3rd Gen Echo Dot, and 30% on select smart home devices from TP-Link, Sengled, GE, Sylvania, and more.
  • Amazon Devices: Save up to 50% off Amazon Fire TV devices including the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote ($24.99); 30% on Luna Controller ($48.99); up to 70% on Echo devices including Echo Show 8, 2nd Gen ($94.99) and Echo Auto ($14.99); up to 50% on Fire tablets and accessory bundles including the all-new Fire HD 10 ($79.99) and Fire HD 8 Kids ($69.99); up to 40% on Ring devices including Ring Video Doorbell Wired ($44.99) and Ring Alarm 5-piece kit ($119.99); up to 40% off Kindle devices including the Kindle Paperwhite ($79.99) and Kindle Kids Edition ($64.99); over 40% off Blink devices including Blink Mini ($19.99); 35% off eero devices including the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system three-pack ($181) and 30% off the Amazon Halo Band ($69.99).
  • Small Business: Save on sustainable and reusable food wraps from Bee’s Wrap, blankets, mattress protectors, pads, and toppers from Bare Home, Zest Tea products on premium energy hot tea, Finer Form for gym equipment such as multi-functional weight bench, and Wildflower Honey Fire Cider Apple Cider Vinegar Wellness Tonics. More deals from small businesses can be found at amazon.com/supportsmall.
  • Amazon Handmade: Save up to 20% on select Handmade home décor, jewelry, and beauty, including Spa Day Candle from Sweet Water Décor, Citrus Spa Day Gift Set from Lizush, and Teakwood & Tobacco Reed Diffuser from Lorenzen Candle Co.
  • Amazon Launchpad: Save up to 40% on the Facetory Collection Facial Mask Set and 30% on the Tertill Weeding Robot.
  • Fashion: Save up to 40% on select active and lounge styles from Shopbop, including Honeydew Intimates, Splits59, and Beyond Yoga, up to 20% on select styles from The Drop, and up to 40% on select C9 Champion apparel. Additionally, save on select Columbia sportswear and select men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon brands.
  • Beauty and Wellness: Save on premium beauty products along with hair tools from Revlon, Hot Tools, and more. Additionally, save 50% on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit.
  • Baby: Save up to 30% on baby diapers, wipes, and more from Amazon brands Mama Bear and Solimo and up to 40% on Graco baby products.
  • Kitchen: Save on select SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker bundles, Hestan ProBond Collection Cookware Sets, Stasher Reusable Storage, Dash Chef Series Immersion Hand Blenders, and up to 40% on kitchen products from Amazon Basics.
  • Home: Save on select rugs from Safavieh and nuLOOM, mattresses from Malouf, air purifiers and vacuums from Bissell, and air purifiers from BlueAir. Additionally, save up to 40% on home essentials from Amazon Basics.
  • Furniture: Save up to 40% on furniture from Amazon brands including Rivet, Stone & Beam, and Amazon Basics.
  • Lawn and Garden: Save 20% on select Outland Living fire tables and fire bowls, select Cuisinart smokers and accessories, and Bestway inflatable spas.
  • Pets: Save up to 40% on pet food, treats, and essentials from Amazon brands Wag, Kitzy, and Amazon Basics.
  • Tools: Save $50 when you spend $200 or more on select BOSCH tools, $10 when you spend $50 or more on select BLACK+DECKER tools, and $10 when you spend $40 or more on select DEWALT tools.
  • Sports & Outdoors: Save 20% on Bowflex exercise equipment and Schwinn exercise machines, up to 40% on fitness products from Amazon Basics, and 30% on Under Armour for the Family. Additionally, save on Coleman, Marmot, and ExOfficio outdoor gear, CamelBak water bottles and accessories, and Columbia Sportswear.
  • Automotive: Save 20% on select Schumacher automotive products and Cooper tires.
  • Toys: Save on building sets from LEGO, Playmobil, and Magna-Tiles and toys from Barbie, Fisher-Price, NERF, Melissa & Doug, Little Tikes, and more.
  • Whole Foods Market: Deals throughout the store from 6/16-6/22 on exclusive new seasonal items including Whole Foods Market Summer Sunset Pie (25% off), Whole Foods Market Heirloom Caprese Pizza ($10), and Butterfly Berry Lemonade ($1) plus favorites like single-serve mochi (buy one, get one free), beef rib steaks ($11.99/lb.), Chilean sea bass (25% off), and reusable water bottles (30% off).
  • Amazon Music: Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best deal ever—four months of the premium subscription service free, with unlimited access to more than 75 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes. In addition, with the purchase of select Amazon Echo devices, Prime members new to Amazon Music Unlimited can get six months of the premium subscription service free.
  • Prime Video: Enjoy a selection of titles to rent or buy at up to 50% off. And for a limited time, customers will be able to subscribe to select channels for $0.99 per month for up to two months if they are not already subscribed. Only pay for the channels you want and cancel anytime. A full list of Prime Video deals, including the offer window for each, can be found at amazon.com/primememberdeals.
  • Kindle Unlimited: Prime members who are new to Kindle Unlimited get four months free with a new subscription. Kindle Unlimited readers can read as much as they want from an ever-growing selection of over 2 million eBooks, thousands of audiobooks, comics, short reads, and magazines, including blockbuster titles like The Hunger Games trilogy, The Other Emily by Dean Koontz, Drown Her Sorrows by Melinda Leigh, In Her Tracks by Robert Dugoni, and Take the Lead by Jessica Simpson. Find out more at amazon.com/ku.
  • Amazon Explore: Prime members get 50% off all interactive live-streamed experiences from Amazon Explore this Prime Day. Visit wildcats in Costa Rica, take a rickshaw ride in Tokyo, shop handmade crafts from a family-owned shop in Florence, and learn new skills from cooking to crafts with experts around the world. Amazon Explore is a great way for customers to have fun and support local businesses with instant, on-the-spot shopping.
