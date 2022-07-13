Prime Day Beats headphones deals 2022: Solo 3, Fit Pro on sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There are so many great deals on headphones this Prime Day. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, of course, since headphones are always popular purchases. This year, there are some spectacular sales on Bose headphones, Sony headphones, and even cheap headphones deals that offer great sound at low prices. Now, it’s time to check out the Prime Day Beats headphones deals available in 2022.

The good news is that Amazon’s Beats headphones deals this year offer all-time low prices on best-selling over-ear headphones and earbuds. But the bad news is that there are only two deals available this year.

Prime Day Beats Solo 3 headphones deals

Image source: Beats

First up, we have a terrific deal on a model that has been a best-seller for as long as I can remember. That’s right, I’m talking about the Beats Solo 3 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones.

Every popular colorway is included in this year’s Prime Day Beats headphones deal. That includes the sleek black color everyone loves so much.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours o… List Price:$199.95 Price:$114.95 You Save:$85.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beats Solo 3 headphones retail for $200 and anyone with a pair will tell you it’s worth it. Grab these headphones during Prime Day 2022, however, and you’ll only pay $114.95.

Beats Fit Pro noise cancelling earbuds on sale

Image source: Beats

If you’re in search of true wireless earbuds instead of over-ear headphones, there are more Prime Day Beats headphones deals for you.

The latest and greatest Beats Fit Pro pack incredible sound, great battery life, and a sleek design. They also feature active noise cancelling tech just like Apple’s AirPods Pro. That means you can enjoy peace and quiet while you listen to music or podcasts.

Beats Fit Pro – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Apple H1 Headphone Chip, Compatible wi… List Price:$199.95 Price:$159.95 You Save:$40.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

With a retail price of $200, Beats Fit Pro are already a great value. During Prime Day 2022, however, you can pick up a pair in multiple colorways for $159.95.

Apple AirPods deals for Prime Day

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Both of those Prime Day Beats headphones deals are terrific. But many people out there are looking for different Apple headphones.

Don’t worry, all of Apple’s AirPods models have deep discounts, too. Of course, that includes best-selling AirPods Pro, and even AirPods 3.

Check out all of Amazon’s AirPods deals right here:

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$169.99 You Save:$79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods 3 Price:$194.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods 2 Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Max List Price:$549.00 Price:$449.00 You Save:$100.00 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

