Early Prime Day deals: 5 popular headphones at Amazon for $29 or less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For anyone out there who is in search of new premium wireless headphones and is willing to cough up serious cash, there are some seriously impressive deals happening right now at Amazon that you should definitely check out. The hottest sale by a massive margin slashes the prices of each and every one of Apple’s various AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 models, including an extremely rare discount on the hot new AirPods Max! You should probably hurry up if you want to get in on the action though, because AirPods keep selling out at Amazon and there’s no telling how long these deep discounts will last.

No one would deny that those are all great deals on popular Apple headphones, and there are other top brands on sale as well. But on the flip side, you’re going to have to spend over $100 on any of those options. If you don’t want to spend quite that much on your next pair of headphones but you still want great sound and battery life, we’ve got five impressive deals that you’re definitely going to want to check out. It’s like Prime Day 2021 got here early!

Today's Top Deal

Free Echo Dot with when you buy a $45 Ring Video Doorbell in this crazy early Prime Day deal! Price: Was $100, Now $44.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The BGR Deals team dug through the deepest depths at Amazon to find all the popular headphones we could that are priced as low as possible. Then we trimmed all the fat and were left with five particularly impressive options that each cost $28 or less. If you’re on the lookout for new over-ear headphones, Zihnic Wireless Over-Ear Headphones have been among Amazon’s best-sellers for quite some time now. They have about 28,000 5-star ratings, which is crazy, and a nice discount available right now on Amazon cuts your cost to just $20.99!

The rest of the headphones you’ll find in this roundup are earphones, and these deals are so good that you might not believe it.

Tozo T6 true wireless earbuds have great sound and a comfortable design, plus they include a wireless charging case like Apple’s most expensive AirPods. They also have more than 71,000 5-star reviews. Clip the coupon on the Amazon page and you’ll score a pair for just $28.79. You can also pick up the Tozo T10 true wireless earbuds with more than 140,000 5-star ratings on Amazon for only $23.99, which is nuts! And if you want to spend the least amount of money possible, these best-selling iJoy over-ear headphones with 28,000+ 5-star reviews are on sale for only $16.99. That’s nuts!

Check out those great deals and a few more down below, but don’t wait too long because any or all of these deals could disappear at any moment.

Zihnic Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Deep Bass, Foldable Wireless and Wired Stereo Headset Buit in… List Price: $22.09 Price: $20.99 You Save: $1.10 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones Touch Control with Wireless Charging Case IP… List Price: $35.99 Price: $28.79 You Save: $7.20 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SoundPEATS Q True Wireless Earphones

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Rechargeable Wireless Headphones Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones Foldab… List Price: $17.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $1.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof TWS Stereo… List Price: $29.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SoundPEATS TrueFree2 Wireless Earbuds

SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds TrueFree2 Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones in-Ear Stereo TWS Sports Earbuds… List Price: $32.99 Price: $24.64 You Save: $8.35 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.