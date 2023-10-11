Best Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals on Google Pixel, Nest, more

Anyone in search of Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals on smart home devices like the Nest Thermostat has come to the right place. And it’s not just Nest devices that are on sale right now — Google’s other smart gadgets also have deep discounts.

All of these Google devices are on sale on October 10-11 during Amazon’s big Fall Prime Day sale. That includes Google’s popular Pixel 7a smartphone for just $399 as the Nest Thermostat for only $89.99 instead of $129.

Also, the Nest Learning Thermostat is down to the best price of 2023 so far. So many other Google devices are also on sale, including a rare deal on the Pixel Tablet that drops it to just $409.

We’ve rounded up all of our favorite Prime Big Deal Days 2023 deals on Google devices right here in this guide.

Our favorite Google deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

In addition to some great Nest thermostat deals that we’ll cover below, there are several Google devices on sale right now. And some of them are wildly popular products that you won’t want to miss.

The Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system is one of the most popular options out there. During Amazon’s Fall Prime Day event, you can get a Nest WiFi 3-pack on sale with a massive discount. If you want to supercharge your home wireless system, this is an excellent way to save big when you do it.

Google Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells are also on sale for Prime Big Deal Days.

Moving over to Google’s popular Pixel lineup, there are some fantastic deals on Pixel devices.

First and foremost, the Pixel 7a is down to an all-time low price of $399 on sale. That’s a nice big 20% discount. And it’s worth noting that this is an unlocked model with no contract, so you can activate it on any carrier you want.

Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds compliment the Pixel 7a perfectly, and they’re on sale for just $59. You’ll never find a better deal on these popular Google earphones.

Or, you can upgrade to the Google Pixel Buds Pro for $119.99, down from $199. That’s a crazy price for ANC earbuds with awesome sound quality.

Finally, we have the hot new Pixel Tablet. It’s on sale starting at $409 for the 128GB model with a Charging Speaker Dock.

Nest Thermostat is on sale

Google’s current Nest Thermostat might not have the same sleek stainless steel finish as the flagship model. But if you ask me, the mirror finish looks cool too. Plus, it’s the features that really matter, and this Nest model does it all.

The face of the new Nest has a unique mirror finish with a digital display underneath it. It also comes in four different colors to match any palette.

Needless to say, the important part is that the Nest Thermostat includes all of the important smart features from the flagship model. You’ll be able to control your thermostat from anywhere using the Nest app or your voice thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support.

Plus, you’ll save plenty of money on your energy bill thanks to Nest’s intelligent features that tune your settings constantly and learn from your behavior.

Google’s newest Nest Thermostat has a list price of $129, and that’s a terrific value. Right now, however, it’s down to just $89.99.

The only problem is that the Nest Thermostat sold out fast the last time it hit this price during Prime Day in July. In other words, hurry or you might miss the color you’re looking for.

Nest Learning Thermostat also has a big discount

The Nest Thermostat does indeed have all the key features of the more expensive model. But many people are willing to pay extra for a gorgeous OLED display and stainless steel finish.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is also on sale right now. And just like the cheaper Nest model, it’s down to the lowest price of the season for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Anyone who wants the best of the best should look no further. Head over to Amazon right now, and you’ll find it on sale for $199 instead of $250.

It’s still a lot more than the base model, but it’s worth the extra cash to plenty of people out there.

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale in 2023 takes place on October 10 and October 11. It’s packed full of deep discounts and great deals for Prime members only.

