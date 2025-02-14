Presidents’ Day weekend deals: $298 Nintendo Switch OLED, $279 Apple iPad 10, Dell & HP laptops, more

Everyone knows that Presidents’ Day weekend deals officially kick off on Friday, and there are so many big sales happening now. You can score renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles for just $298 instead of $350. Also, Apple’s iPad 10 is down to an all-time low at $279, and there are great deals on laptops from Dell and HP.

All that and more is in this big roundup of daily deals on Friday, February 14.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon