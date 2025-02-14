Presidents’ Day weekend deals: $298 Nintendo Switch OLED, $279 Apple iPad 10, Dell & HP laptops, more

Everyone knows that Presidents’ Day weekend deals officially kick off on Friday, and there are so many big sales happening now. You can score renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles for just $298 instead of $350. Also, Apple’s iPad 10 is down to an all-time low at $279, and there are great deals on laptops from Dell and HP.
All that and more is in this big roundup of daily deals on Friday, February 14.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — the eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop is the best upper-midrange model you can buy, and the new white colorway has a huge $200 discount
- Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are only $298 instead of $350 when you buy renewed
- You can also save a few bucks on new Switch OLED consoles
- Save $120 on this HP Pavilion 15.6″ FHD Laptop or $200 on a best-selling Dell Inspiron 5645 16″ Laptop
- The super popular Blink Mini 2 security camera is down to just $19.99 right now
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $169 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Natural Titanium: $699.99 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $739 (reg. $799)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy 🚨
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $99.99 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Max: $479.99 (reg. $549) (all-time low price for USB-C)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Crest 3D Whitestrips 22-packs are down to $29.99 instead of $46
- Save big on Duracell AA batteries and Duracell AAA batteries with a shelf life of about a bazillion years
- Get our favorite Belkin power strip with 12 surge-protected outlets for $24.99
- Save 26% on TurboTax Home & Business 2024 tax software and get your refund as soon as possible
- The Repel windproof umbrella has been a reader-favorite for years, and right now it’s only $25.49 in multiple colors
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixers are 24% off at $349.95 in a dozen colorways
- Score a $470 Dyson V8 cordless vacuum for $249.99 on sale
- Want a big upgrade? Save $100 on the Dyson V15 Detect Plus vacuum and snag one for $649.99
- Score Anker USB-C iPhone chargers for $7.50 each in a 2-pack, or get FEEL2NICE Lightning iPhone chargers for just $4.50 each
- Our favorite robot vacuum & mop on the planet is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $500 off at $899.99
- The newer Narwal Freo Z Ultra model also has a deep discount that cuts it to $1,099.99
- The best-selling BolaButty waterproof Bluetooth speaker is down to $19.99 again today
- More than 10,000 people bought this popular 3-in-1 wireless charging station in the past month alone — it charges your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at under $200 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” and “acceptable” condition
- Get a 17-piece T-fal cookware set for $159.99 thanks to a nice big 20% discount
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.