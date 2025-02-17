Presidents’ Day deals: Apple blowout, LG OLED TVs, Fitbits, Miele vacuums, Sony ANC headphones, more

Presidents’ Day is today, which means all the big sales we’ve been shopping for the past week are about to end. Thankfully, there’s one last push on Monday with some great new deals. So many Apple gadgets are on sale right now, and LG OLED TVs are up to $700 off. You can also save on Fitbits, Miele vacuums, Sony noise cancelling headphones, and more.
Keep reading to check out all the top Presidents’ Day deals on Monday, February 17.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — the eufy X10 Pro Omni robot vacuum and mop is the best upper-midrange model you can buy, and the new white colorway has a huge $200 discount
- Save $700 and score a huge LG B3 77-inch OLED TV for $1,597.90
- Fitbit fitness bands and smartwatches are up to 30% off right now — our favorite deal is the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $115.95
- The fan-favorite Miele Classic C1 Pure canister vacuum is down to $279.20 for Presidents’ Day
- Sony’s best-in-class WH-1000XM5 wireless noise cancelling headphones are down to the best price of 2025 so far
- 🍎 HOTTEST APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $731.99 (reg. $799)
- AirTag 4-pack: $69.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy (all-time low price)
- AirTag 1-pack: $22.99 (reg. $29)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $279 (reg. $349) (all-time low price)
- M1 MacBook Air: $629 at Walmart
- AirPods 4: $148.99 (reg. $179) with ANC or $119 (reg. $129) without ANC (all-time low prices)
- AirPods Pro 2: $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods Max: $479.99 (reg. $549) (all-time low price for USB-C)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Nintendo Switch OLED consoles are only $298 instead of $350 when you buy renewed
- You can also save a few bucks on new Switch OLED consoles
- Crest 3D Whitestrips 22-packs are down to $29.99 instead of $46
- Our favorite robot vacuum & mop on the planet is the Narwal Freo X Ultra, and it’s currently $500 off at $899.99
- The newer Narwal Freo Z Ultra model also has a deep discount that cuts it to $1,099.99
- Save big on Duracell AA batteries and Duracell AAA batteries with a shelf life of about a bazillion years
- Save 26% on TurboTax Home & Business 2024 tax software and get your refund as soon as possible
- KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Stand Mixers are 24% off at $349.95 in a dozen colorways
- Score Anker USB-C iPhone chargers for $7.50 each in a 2-pack, or get FEEL2NICE Lightning iPhone chargers for just $4.50 each
- Get our favorite Belkin power strip with 12 surge-protected outlets for $24.99
- Renewed factory-unlocked Apple iPhone SE 3 handsets start at under $200 today in “excellent” condition, and even less in “good” and “acceptable” condition
- Save $120 on this HP Pavilion 15.6″ FHD Laptop or $200 on a best-selling Dell Inspiron 5645 16″ Laptop
