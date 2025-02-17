Click to Skip Ad
Presidents' Day deals: Apple blowout, LG OLED TVs, Fitbits, Miele vacuums, Sony ANC headphones, more

Published Feb 17th, 2025
Presidents’ Day is today, which means all the big sales we’ve been shopping for the past week are about to end. Thankfully, there’s one last push on Monday with some great new deals. So many Apple gadgets are on sale right now, and LG OLED TVs are up to $700 off. You can also save on Fitbits, Miele vacuums, Sony noise cancelling headphones, and more.

Keep reading to check out all the top Presidents’ Day deals on Monday, February 17.

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals among our readers.

