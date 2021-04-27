If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Can you guess the best-selling automotive interior accessories on Amazon? Some of you will likely guess that a comfy seat cushion is the #1 best-selling car accessory on the site right now since it makes long drives much more comfortable. Universal rubber floor mats are #2 and this great trunk storage organizer is #3 on the list for Amazon shoppers. Things like headrest hooks and those hangable trash bags are also very popular, but one of our favorite car accessories is nowhere to be found on the list.

Why isn’t the awesome FOVAL 150W Car Power Inverter on Amazon’s list of best-sellers? We think it might be the simple fact that most people don’t even know it exists. Today, however, we’re going to fix that.

Have you ever been on a road trip and wished you could plug something in, but you forgot your car charger? Or perhaps you drive to work or school every day and you wish you could recharge your laptop on the way.

Whatever the case, it’s high time you realized that you actually can do those things and more. Pick up a FOVAL 150W Car Power Inverter on Amazon for just $18 and you can plug in anything you would normally plug into a wall outlet at your house. There are also two USB ports built right in so you can charge your cell phone and tablet while you’re at it. Or, if you’re on a road trip, you can plug in your Nintendo Switch while you charge your iPad and an eBook reader. The possibilities are endless.

Don’t just take our word for it — this awesome model from FOVAL has a whopping 8,700+ 5-star ratings on Amazon. At just $17.98, it’s a steal!

Foval 150W Car Power Inverter 12V DC to 110V AC Converter with 3.1A Dual USB Car Charger Price:$17.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are some additional details from the product page:

Premium 150w car power inverter with 2 USB ports and AC outlets. Dual USB ports can charge most phones and tablets simultaneously (Max 3.1A total output), while AC outlets great for Christmas gift, charging string lights, laptop, breast pump, CPAP machine, nebulizer, game console, kindle, TV, DVD players, lights, iPad, and other electronic devices

Travel kit: just about credit card size – 3.2 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches, space-saving, and easy storage, with aluminum shell design, extremely portable and lightweight at only 8 oz+

Mufti-Protection: built-in fuse to protect your device, stable charging design provides protection against, overheating, under and over voltage charging, short-circuiting, overloads, and overcharging

Durable metal housing provides advanced protection from drops and bumps. Integrated very silent cooling fan helps reduce heat and prevents short-circuit

What you get: Foval 150W car power inverter, user manual, 18 months warranty, and 100% customer service /*****/ Please make sure that you buy from Foval, if not, please return the item you get /****/

