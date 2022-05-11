Kodak Luma 400 portable projector is down to its best price ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Portable projectors on Amazon are great, but it’s usually the larger models that go on sale. For example, the Yaber Pro V7 home theater projector is a good option that we tested and really liked.

The only real problem with that model is the hefty price tag. $600 is a lot, but there’s a killer Amazon deal right now. A new lower MSRP and a huge $100 coupon slash the price all the way to just $179.99.

That’s an unbelievable deal, and you should definitely check it out if you’re in the market for a home theater projector. But what if you’re looking for a compact, portable projector on Amazon that’s small enough to fit anywhere?

We’ve spent the past couple of months testing a hot new option called the Kodak Luma 400 Portable HD Smart Projector.

This model has quickly become our favorite new portable projector of 2022. It also happens to be on sale right now at the lowest price ever on Amazon.

Best new portable projector on Amazon

Portable projectors are awesome. There’s no doubt about it. A good portable projector lets you turn any room into a home theater in an instant. Additionally, you can beam movies onto a screen or the side of your house for an outdoor viewing experience.

They’re so great, but there’s one problem with portable projectors. There are so many options out there that it can be difficult to know where to start.

Are you looking for a high-quality projector as opposed to a cheap one? There’s a fantastic new option that was just released late last year. It’s called the Kodak Luma 400 Portable HD Smart Projector, and Kodak sent us one a few weeks ago to test.

Image source: Kodak There’s no question that the Luma 400 is an impressive model. We found that the clarity of this portable projector outclasses any similar option we’ve tested that’s this compact.

Also, its brightness is rated at 200 ANSI lumens, but it seems even brighter than that. We pitted it against a comparable compact projector rated at 200 ANSI lumens, and the Luma 400 was noticeably brighter.

There are a few more important things you’re going to like about this projector. First, it runs Android 9.0. You can connect your smartphone, streaming dongle, video game console, or anything else using HDMI, USB, or Bluetooth. But, you don’t need to if you don’t want to.

Since it has Android on board, you’ll be able to install all the streaming apps you want. That includes everything from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to Hulu and Disney Plus.

It truly is a home theater in the palm of your hand!

Kodak Luma 400 price discount

With impressive picture quality and 3 hours of battery life per charge, the Kodak Luma 400 Portable HD Smart Projector is awesome. It was released on Amazon late last year, and it’s back in stock after selling out.

It also has a new lower MSRP of $450 instead of $500, plus an extra discount thanks to a coupon.

If you want the best new portable projector on Amazon, your search ends here. And if you hurry, you can also take advantage of Amazon’s biggest discount yet!

Also, you should also pick up this 120-inch foldable projector screen while it’s only $17.99 at Amazon. It’s an awesome creaseless screen with more than 10,000 4-star and 5-star reviews on Amazon.

That’s a fantastic price for a projector screen that Amazon shoppers love so much.

Kodak Luma 400 fast facts

There’s no question that the Kodak Luma 400 is one of the best portable projectors on Amazon. Here are just a few of the many reasons why:

The Kodak Luma 400 portable projector puts a home theater in the palm of your hand

It’s a portable mini LED projector that displays images and video with stunning quality

Features a native resolution of 720p HD (1280 x 720) and supports input resolutions up to 4K

Additionally, it has a brightness rating of 200 ANSI lumens and looks amazing in a dark room

3500:1 contrast ratio, 100% color saturation, 16.7 million colors & 16:9 aspect ratio

Projects a picture between 10 inches and 150 inches in diameter at distances between 0.65 feet and 12.5 feet

Built-In Automatic Vertical Keystone correction ensures a perfectly flat image

Android 9.0 software and Wi-Fi lets you stream your favorite content without the need to connect your smartphone

Also supports Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB connections

Compatible with iPhones, iPads, Android devices, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, video game consoles, and more

The rechargeable 10500 mAh battery lasts for up to 3 hours of playtime

Perfect for movie night in your home, your backyard, or anywhere else

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!