Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes are down to Amazon’s best prices of 2021

It’s fantastic that the pandemic seems to be winding down in the US now that so many millions of people have been vaccinated. But even though the CDC recently revised its safety recommendations, there are certain essentials that everyone still needs. Face masks are probably at the top of many people’s lists when they think of essential products, and it goes without saying that hand sanitizer isn’t far behind. But there’s something else that many of our readers have also been buying lately, and most people don’t even think of it as a pandemic essential: An electric toothbrush.

Tons of our readers have told us that they’re still trying their best to avoid the dentist right now, and they plan to continue to skip nonessential visits until the pandemic is “over.” Whether or not that’s a good idea, upgrading your old manual brush with an electric toothbrush is never a bad thing and it’s probably more important than ever if you plan to delay your next routine dental cleaning.

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes are some of the best options in the business, but they’re generally also quite expensive. That’s especially true if you want the best of the best. But the good news is that Amazon is offering some solid discounts right now that slash several models to the lowest prices of the year. Here, we’re going to show you some of the best deals on the hottest models you can get.

Anyone looking for something high-end that checks every box there is to check will be interested in either the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush or the DiamondClean Smart 9300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, which are available today with discounts up to $60. That’s huge!

Needless to say, you don’t have to spend anywhere near that much to get a great rechargeable electric toothbrush right now. The ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is a best-seller that people really love, and you can snag one today for just $39.95 thanks to an unexpected 20% discount.

Then, last but certainly not least, Amazon Prime subscribers have a fantastic opportunity that others can’t access. Head over to Amazon and you can get not one but two Philips Sonicare HX6254 Plaque Control Plus Rechargeable Toothbrushes at a discount.

Scroll through all of these great deals down below.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 removes up to 7 times more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush

Special pressure sensor technology provides a gentle clean

Custom curved power tip reaches all the toughest spots in your mouth

Safe for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and even veneers

Helps prevent cavities and improve gum health

Quadpacer timer lets you know when you’ve spent enough time cleaning each region of your mouth

Philips Sonicare HX6817/01 ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, White (Packag… List Price: $49.95 Price: $46.48 You Save: $3.47 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7500

Removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush and provides expert-level cleaning

Pressure sensor alerts you when you’re brushing too hard, protecting your teeth in the process

The automated Sonicare app gives you progress reports so you can maintain or improve your brushing habits

Philips Sonicare HX9690/05 ExpertClean 7500 Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black List Price: $169.95 Price: $139.95 You Save: $30.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300

This is Philips Sonicare’s best and most advanced toothbrush

Provides the most exception and complete oral care

Removes up to 10 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Makes gums up to 7 times more healthy in just 2 weeks when using gum health mode

White+ mode removes up to 100% more stains in just 3 days compared to manual brushing

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Black HX9903/11 List Price: $229.99 Price: $169.99 You Save: $60.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Philips Sonicare HX6254 Plaque Control Plus

Removes up to 6 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

Special guide provides recommendations from professional dentists

Gives you a superior clean that you can both see and feel

Philips Sonicare Plaque Control Plus Rechargeable Toothbrush HX6254/81 Twin Pack (2 Rechargeabl… List Price: $149.99 Price: $129.99 You Save: $20.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

