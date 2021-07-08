People are flocking to Amazon for this surprise Instant Pot deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

All of Amazon’s awesome Instant Pot deals from Prime Day 2021 are now gone, which is a shame. But the good news is that a new deal just popped up on Amazon today that’ll save you a bundle. What’s more, it’s on one of the most popular Instant Pot models you can get right now. Long story short, this is the Instant Pot deal you’ve been waiting for if you missed out on Prime Day’s deals.

Hurry and you can pick up the $120 Instant Pot Duo Plus for just $79.95. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen all year for this fantastic 9-in-1 electric pressure cooker. You’ll be kicking yourself if you miss this deal!

Do you know how impressive something has to be in order to get 29,000 5-star ratings at Amazon? It has to be fantastic — and that’s exactly how we would describe the Instant Pot Duo Plus.

We all know how much people love their Instant Pots, and this is definitely one of the best models out there since it has nine different cooking modes instead of the seven modes that you’ll find on popular Instant Pot models like the Duo and Duo Nova. It can do everything from slow cooking and baking a cake to sauteing and even sterilizing. Additionally, it’s on sale right now at Amazon with a huge discount.

At $120, the Instant Pot Duo Plus Electric Pressure Cooker is a terrific value that checks all the most important boxes when it comes to multi-use cooking machines. It packs nine different modes including pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, food warmer, and sterilizer. Additionally, this model comes in three different sizes. But the most popular size is definitely 6 quarts. And as it happens, the 6-quart model is the one that’s on sale right now at Amazon.

Hurry and you can pick up a $120 Instant Pot Duo Plus for just $79.95, and that happens to be an incredible price for such a popular Instant Pot. Not only is it popular, but it’s also the best-selling Instant Pot among our readers right now!

Here are some key takeaways:

The Instant Pot Duo Plus is the upgraded version of the #1 best-selling Duo

New easy seal lid automatically seals when cooking begins

This new model adds two additional cooking modes compared to the original

Available cooking modes include pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, egg cooker, yogurt maker, warmer, and sterilizer

Cooks up to 70% faster!

15 different one-touch smart programs make cooking a breeze

One-touch programs include ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts, and more

Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel lid and components

All included accessories are dishwasher safe

The free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android is packed with hundreds of recipes

More than 10 built-in safety features to protect against overheating and more

6-quart model is the most popular capacity — perfect for batch cooking

Dishwasher safe stainless steel inner pot has a 3-ply bottom for increased durability

