Over 1M people bought this $60 thermometer in 2020 – today, Amazon has it for $17

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you familiar with iHealth?If not, it’s a brand that focuses on modern home health care products that feature sleek designs that are elevated and a cut above all the common competitors out there. The company makes some great devices, and tons of people were introduced to them in 2020; in a recent email to BGR, iHealth said that more than 1 million people bought the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer over the course of the year last year.

It should go without saying that the pandemic was obviously the catalyst, but that’s still a truly impressive figure when you consider the fact that it was priced at $60 for most of the year. The company explained that import problems and inflated taxes levied on products that were made in China or exported from the region were to blame for the sky-high price. Even still, that didn’t stop more than a million people from buying this sleek no-touch thermometer.

For anyone who didn’t pick one up last year, we have some great news for you today: thankfully, iHealth’s import woes are apparently no longer a problem. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that the PT3 is on sale with a huge discount that slashes the price to just $16.99. That also happens to match this model’s all-time lowest price, so it’s definitely a great time to pick one up.

Today's Top Deal

Prime Day 2021 started early for the Fire TV Stick 4K — get one for just $29.99! List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Coupon Code: HELLOFTV

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

With the CDC’s recent changes to its guidance regarding face masks, pandemic essentials like face masks and cleaning products definitely aren’t as popular now as they were even as recently as a few months ago. But aside from all that, there’s a different type of essential product you should check out at Amazon — especially while it’s on sale with a massive discount that slashes it to an all-time low price. We’re talking about the iHealth PT3 No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, which so many BGR Deals readers have referred to as the “iPhone of forehead thermometers.” It’s sleek and minimalistic like something Apple would make if Apple made thermometers, and it’s also incredibly easy to use. In fact, it only has one button.

We use one ourselves and it really is a well-designed little gadget. At that price, you’d have to be crazy not to pick one up.

Also of note if you don’t mind spending a little more money, the company just released a new wireless PT3 forehead thermometer. The new version includes Bluetooth connectivity so it can sync with your smartphone to keep track of all your temperature readings. It retails for $39.99, which is still a terrific value when you consider that the regular model cost twice as much as that last year and over 1 million people bought it.

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price: $19.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $3.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth Wireless No-Touch Thermometer for Adults Forehead, Digital Infrared Fever Thermometer f… Price: $39.99 ($39.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here’s what you need to know:

Safe and Hygenic thanks to no-touch monitoring

The iHealth PT3 has a built-in infrared sensor that reads body temperature from up to 1.18 inches away from the center of the forehead, which means it needs no physical contact

An extremely accurate IR sensor gathers more than 100 data points in about one second, plus the thermometer includes distance and environmental sensors to help account for variables that might impact readings — the result is an accurate temperature reading each and every time

Fast and easy to operate: Just hold the thermometer about an inch away from your forehead or your child’s forehead, press the button on the back, and you’ll have an accurate temperature reading in less than 1 second

Readings are displayed on a nice bright LED screen that blends in seamlessly with the back of the thermometer

No annoying buzzing or beeping — the iHealth PT3 lets you know your reading is read with a gentle vibration

The PT3 is powered by two AAA batteries (included in the box) and comes with a worry-free 12-month warranty

iHealth’s friendly customer service team is based in California

iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, Digital Infrared Thermometer for Adults and Kids, Touchl… List Price: $19.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $3.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iHealth Wireless No-Touch Thermometer for Adults Forehead, Digital Infrared Fever Thermometer f… Price: $39.99 ($39.99 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.