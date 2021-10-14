ONSCREEN Spark puts Zoom calls on your TV – save 5% at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The pandemic changed so many things about our lives. But the good news is that much of it will go back to normal once we finally put all this behind us. Of course, there are also a few things that probably won’t fully go back to the way they were. One good example is video calling. Video calls exploded in popularity as a result of the pandemic. Now that so many people use services like Zoom to talk to people around the world, they’ll likely continue to do so. If you love video calling as much as we do, there’s an awesome accessory that you need to check out. It’s called the ONSCREEN Spark, and it lets you enjoy Zoom calls on TV. That’s right… Zoom is finally on the big screen!

ONSCREEN Spark: Video Calls and Zoom on Your TV | Private and Secure for Families List Price: $99.99 Price: $94.99 You Save: $5.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Zoom calls on your TV

Video calling on your smartphone is great. Your tablet or computer is even better, however, because the screen is larger. But if you really want to put Zoom on a big screen, the ONSCREEN Spark is the device you’ve been waiting for.

With the ONSCREEN Spark, you can enjoy safe, secure Zoom video calls on any television screen. The camera takes just a few seconds to install on top of your TV. Then, the compact base can be tucked away anywhere. The setup is easy as well, and you don’t have to worry about typing with a remote on your screen. ONSCREEN’s free iOS or Android app is all you need to set up and control your Spark.

The Spark includes a 1080p webcam that callers said was nice and clear when we tested the sample that Spark sent. It’s also worth noting that the people you chat or have meetings with don’t need any special hardware or accounts. Once you set everything up on your end, you can video chat with anyone on Zoom, just like you would on your mobile device or computer. You can also enjoy Zoom calls on your TV with one person or with a group.

ONSCREEN’s Spark is great, and it’s also affordable at just $99.99. Grab one today at Amazon, however, and you’ll save 5%!

ONSCREEN Spark fast facts

The ONSCREEN Spark lets you make Zoom calls on TV. Here are some highlights:

Enjoy crystal clear Zoom video calls with one person or with a group

Full HD 1080p video and high-quality audio

Start and join Zoom meetings on your TV using a mobile app on iPhone or Android

Safe and secure with ONSCREEN’s video network

Simple camera installation on top of your TV takes just a few seconds

The camera includes a cover for guaranteed privacy

Secure end-to-end encryption for every video call

No special account is needed for the people you call — all they need is Zoom

Camera, base, and HDMI cable are all included in the box

Phone, chat, and email support available for help with setup or troubleshooting

