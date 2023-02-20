OnePlus 11 5G was just released and it’s already $100 off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There were two high-profile flagship smartphone releases last week, and Android fans are ecstatic. What’s more, there are currently deals available on both new phone models are currently available with deals, including the new OnePlus 11 5G and the Galaxy S23 series.

If you want the new Samsung phone, you can get a free Amazon gift card of up to $100 when you buy one. Even still, you’ll need to cough up at least $900 if you want a new S23. Meanwhile, the new OnePlus 11 5G starts at just $699.99 — and you can save $100 on the top-of-the-line OnePlus 11 model, which means you’ll get a bump to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for free.

There was a great OnePlus 11 preorder deal ahead of the phone’s release last week, but this new offer is just as good.

If you read our OnePlus 11 5G review, you know that OnePlus means business with this new flagship handset. It can compete with the best smartphones out there right now, yet it costs so much less than rival models from the likes of Samsung and Apple.

With a 6.7-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display and the latest specs, the new OnePlus 11 is on par with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Yet Samsung and Apple’s flagship phablets both start at $1,200. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 11 5G starts at $699.99.

What’s more, you can double your RAM and double your storage right now for free.

OnePlus 11 5G | 16GB RAM+256GB | Dual-SIM | Titan Black | US Factory Unlocked Android Smartphon… $799.99 $699.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

The $699.99 version of the new OnePlus 11 5G is the model that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s no question that this is an incredible value. Or, if you want the model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the retail price is only $100 more, coming in at $799.99.

Thanks to a special launch deal, however, you can get the upgraded version for the price of the base model.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll see the higher-end OnePlus 5G deal on sale for $699.99. That’s for the factory-unlocked model in either of the two available colorways. Titan Black is obviously a classic, but Eternal Green looks pretty great, too.

OnePlus 11 5G | 16GB RAM+256GB | Dual-SIM | Eternal Green | US Factory Unlocked Android Smartph… $799.99 $699.99 Save up to 13% Available on Amazon

There is no question that this is a fantastic deal. Kep OnePlus 11 specs include the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, impressive battery life, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, and more. Plus, you get the upgraded Hasselblad camera setup with a main 50-megapixel sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto sensor.

All that is in addition to the gorgeous 120Hz Super AMOLED display I mentioned earlier. Definitely check it out before this launch deal is over.