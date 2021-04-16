If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Anyone who has been doing their research while shopping for a cold press juicer knows all too well that there are a million options out there. And the fact that so many of them are actually quite good ends up complicating matters even more. It might seem like a good thing that there are so many great options to be found, and in many ways it is. But it also makes it even tougher to finally settle on one because there are so many different models that will get the job done.

If you’re shopping for a new cold press juicer, we want to make sure the Omega H3000D Cold Press Juicer is on your radar — especially right now, while it’s on sale with a deep discount at Amazon.

The first thing you should know about the Omega H3000D Cold Press Juicer is that it works really, really well. We know from firsthand experience because Omega sent us one to test. We found that it worked just as well as the juicer we had been using from a rival brand, but it offered a few important benefits compared to that popular model. It was much quieter, which is definitely something you’ll appreciate if you make your own juice fairly regularly. It was also much easier to pop apart and clean — that’s also a great benefit.

Importantly, the biggest benefit this model has over comparable rivals is the price. As Omega noted in an email, The H3000 juicer is “half the cost of other premium juicers engineered with the same technology.”

With a retail price of just $149.99, the H3000 is indeed an incredible value. It’s also on sale with a surprisingly deep discount right now at Amazon if you pick one up in black. There’s also a brand new version of this top-rated juicer called the Omega H3000RED Cold Press Juicer, and you might want to consider that one instead. As the model number suggests, this version comes in a stunning new red color!

Here are the bullet points from Omega’s product listing on Amazon:

HEALTHY AND DELICIOUS JUICES – Extracts the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, taste, and juice from minimum amounts of celery, carrots, leafy greens, and other fruits, vegetables, or wheatgrass. The juicing possibilities are endless!

BOOST YOUR IMMUNITY – Cold press juicing is one of the most effective ways to easily access nutritious enzymes and antioxidants that boost immunity and enhance overall health.

DESIGN – The compact and sleek design of this juicer will not only save counter space but will also look great on your kitchen counter! The H3000D puts out less noise when juicing compared to high-speed juicers and blenders. No more waking up the family early in the morning!

HIGHER NUTRITIONAL VALUE – Masticating juicers like the Omega Cold Press 365 use a gentle combination of high power and low speed of 90-110 RPM, exposing the foods to less oxygen which preserves enzyme and nutrient strength and yields higher nutritional value overall.

NUTRITIONAL INTEGRITY – The slow juicing process gently presses ingredients minimizing heat buildup so the enzymes and antioxidants in the food are not destroyed.

Not for Commercial Use

