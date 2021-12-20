Now is the time to get a Roomba robot vacuum at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Finding a vacuum that’s right for your home situation can be difficult. Do you want a stick vacuum that is easy to store? Do you want a handheld that picks up quick messes? Or should you take the chance and get a robot vacuum? Well, if the price was the issue that was stopping you from getting a robot vacuum, you need to see the Roomba robot vacuum sale that is available today only at Amazon.

One of the Amazon deals of the day, renewed Roomba robot vacuums are discounted heavily for today only. You can save up to 50% off if you hurry. Let’s break down what kind of vacuums you can get.

Save up to 50% off a Roomba robot vacuum

This discount stopped us in our tracks. The iRobot Roomba i7 is one of the top options in the current marketplace. This vacuums up messes in the moment and it is simple to control. You can use voice commands through a voice assistant or the iRobot Home app to get the job done. Smart mapping out your house will let you choose where it goes.

Thanks to the vSLAM navigation, it learns the layout of your home for future use. It features 10x the power lifting and suction of other vacuums. A renewed i7 is down to just $249.99 today only. That’s half off! Normally, it’s $500! This is quite the Roomba robot vacuum deal.

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum- Wi-Fi Connected, Smart Mapping, Compatible with Alexa, Id… List Price: $499.99 Price: $249.99 You Save: $250.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More robot vacuum options

If you’re looking for a step up from the i7, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is also discounted today. This has the great features of the i7 while also being able to empty itself! That is such an amazing feature that you didn’t know you needed. This works so well with pet hair and carpet, leaving your home much cleaner than it found it.

The automatic dirt disposal allows it to empty itself for up to 60 days. You can set up personalized schedules for cleanings and keep your home cleaner during allergy and pet shedding seasons. Typically, a renewed option is $556. But today, grab it for only $429.99!

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Wi-Fi Connec… List Price: $556.69 Price: $429.99 You Save: $126.70 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fit it into your budget

For a more cost-effective option, the iRobot Roomba i4 is a Roomba robot vacuum that will work into your budget. This features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that pull in dirt, debris, and pet hair. This maps your home in neat rows to better clean the areas you need it to.

Utilizing the iRobot Home app or your Amazon Alexa, you can control how and when it runs. It learns your habits and cleans around your schedule and things. The high-efficiency filter traps 99% of cat and dog hair. This is down $70 today, marking it down to only $199.99.

iRobot Roomba i4 (4192) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Vacuum - Wi-Fi Connected Mapping, Compatib… List Price: $269.99 Price: $199.99 You Save: $70.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Renewed Amazon devices

Renewed devices from Amazon are backed by a 90-day Amazon Renewed guarantee. They are pre-owned products that have been professionally tested, inspected, and cleaned. There aren’t any visible cosmetic imperfections that you’ll notice easily. Battery-powered products will exceed 80% capacity relative to new. It will be compatible and fully functional with the accessories, even if the accessories aren’t original.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.