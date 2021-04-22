If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Wondering how to connect Bluetooth headphones to your Nintendo Switch? Or perhaps you’d like to connect the console to a Bluetooth speaker while you’re gaming on the go with your friends. In either case, you’re undoubtedly annoyed that Nintendo didn’t include support for Bluetooth audio connectivity on its beloved convertible video game console. After all, not everyone wants to hear all the action while you’re playing with your Switch on a plane, in a car on a road trip, or pretty much anywhere else around other people.

Sure, there’s a headphones jack so you can connect wired headphones and keep the audio to yourself. But seriously… who even owns wired headphones these days? Thankfully, there’s a simple solution that works so well and lets you pair any Bluetooth headphones or a Bluetooth speaker with your Switch. It’s called the Thunderobot Bluetooth Audio Adapter for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite, and it’s on sale right now at Amazon for just $13.29.

The Thunderobot Bluetooth Audio Adapter for Nintendo Switch really couldn’t be any simpler to use than it is. Simply pop it out of the box, plug it into the USB port on the bottom of your Switch or Switch Lite, and then hold down the red button to pair it with your Bluetooth headphones or speaker. Once you’ve paired it, the gadget will automatically reconnect when you plug it into your Switch.

Also of note, this little adapter works with other devices too, not just the Switch. It’s designed to fit perfectly on the bottom of your gaming console, but it’ll also work with a laptop, full-size video game consoles like a PlayStation or Xbox, desktop PC, and more. Heck, you can even connect it to your Nintendo Switch dock and then game on your big-screen TV without bothering anyone else in your home.

This little adapter is fantastic and it retails for just $17 at Amazon. Thanks to a limited-time discount and an extra coupon you can clip, you’ll pay just $13.29 if you snag one today!

Bluetooth Adapter Compatible with Nintendo Switch/Lite, BT 5.0 Wireless Audio Transmitter with… List Price:$14.44 Price:$13.29 You Save:$1.15 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points that Thunderobot included on the product listing:

Multi-Device Compatibility & Case Friendly – This switch Bluetooth audio transmitter works for Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, TV, Notebook… it offers a good solution to enable Non-Bluetooth PC/Other Devices to use Bluetooth headphones, speakers, and earphones. Also, it’s easy to use while having a protective case (case thickness ≤ 1.5mm) on your switch. ATTN: Support simultaneously only one Bluetooth headphone or speaker

Low Latency & Bluetooth 5.0 Tech- This Bluetooth 5.0 transmitter audio adapter is equipped with a powerful chipset, which supports more stable transmission and low latency codec to eliminate audio delay and achieve perfect real-time audio synchronization. You can get impeccable sound quality, an enjoyable gaming experience, and up to 10 meters of barrier-free transmission without any loss

Mini Portable Size & Support Dock Mode – Smallest (4 x 1.4 x 0.5cm) & lightweight (5g) enough to stay plugged in while storing your Switch in a form-fitting case. Comes with a USB C to USB A adapter, so this wireless adapter also support gaming in tv dock mode for switch

Easy to Use & Excellent Connectivity – With 5.0 version Bluetooth, Fast pairing! Just plug and play. Long press the red button to turn it on into pairing mode with a blinking blue LED. Pairing is successful once LED turns to constant blue LED (the blue button Is the Mute Button, press once to mute, then press again to resume)

What you get: Anyone who wants to be able to game without a wire attached to their head, should get this adapter. If for any reason you’re not completely happy with your purchase – we will resolve the issue for you as soon as possible

