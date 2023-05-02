Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Snapchat Dark Mode Spider Man streaming date Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Apple Watch deals Lost Snapstreak GPT-5
Home Deals Accessories

New Tile tracker deals include Mate for $20, Sticker for $24

Maren Estrada
By
Published May 2nd, 2023 7:41AM EDT
Tile Mate and Tile Sticker Trackers
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon is running a big sale on Tile trackers that includes great deals on best-selling models. Prices start at just $19.99 for the Tile Mate, which is one of the most popular Bluetooth item finders in the world.

Other Tile tracker deals include 20% discounts on the Tile Sticker, the Tile Slim, and a bundle that includes one Tile Mate and one Tile Slim. All of the deals in this sale offer the lowest prices of the year so far, so it’s a great opportunity to pick up a few Tile trackers and ensure that you’ll stop losing your belongings.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

The last time I told our audience about a sale on Tile item trackers, so many readers rushed to get in on the action. That sale was back in March, and it included some great discounts on various best-selling models.

This time around, the Tile tracker deals are just as good as they were a couple of months ago. But there are also a few different Tile Bluetooth tracker models on sale this time around, so you can take advantage of this sale even if you already got a few new Tiles last time.

To start things off, the Tile model that most people think of first when they think of Tile is on sale at the lowest price of 2023. I’m referring to the Tile Mate, of course, and it’s down to $19.99 right now. That’s a 20% discount from the regular price of $25.

The other single tracker that’s on sale today is the Tile Sticker, which is basically Tile’s version of the super-popular Apple AirTag. The Tile Sticker normally sells for $30, but it’s on sale for $23.99.

As a side note, there’s a rare Apple AirTag discount currently available on Amazon, too.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Next up, we have two Tile tracker deals involving the Tile Slim with crazy 3-year battery life.

First, you can save 20% when you buy the Tile Slim on its own. That deal cuts your cost to $27.99 instead of $35. Or second, you can bundle the Tile Slim with a Tile Mate and save 20% on the pair. This bundle normally sells for $55, but you’ll only pay $43.99 if you take advantage of this sale.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $20 Echo Dot, IHOP gift card deal, Samsung Galaxy A54 for $375, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News