Nest Thermostat Prime Day deals: $89 Nest could sell out soon

If you’re on the lookout for Prime Day deals on smart home devices like the Nest Thermostat, you’ve come to the right place. After all, Amazon has been offering several great deals on Nest products lately. But none of those deals come close to matching Amazon’s offers during Prime Day 2022.

First and foremost, the Nest Learning Thermostat is down to the best price of 2022 so far. What you might not realize, however, is that you don’t need to spend quite that much to get the exact same features.

The newest Nest Thermostat has all the same great capabilities for half the price. And today, the entry-level Nest Thermostat is on sale at the lowest price ever for Prime Day 2022!

Many people out there believe that Nest’s flagship thermostat is still the best smart thermostat on the planet. Truth be told, you won’t hear any arguments from me. In fact, I use the Learning Thermostat in our own home and we love it.

The problem is that the Nest Learning Thermostat is quite expensive compared to some of the newer options out there. Even while it’s on sale at a discount on Amazon, it’s still expensive.

Thankfully, you can get all the smart features that make the Nest Learning Thermostat so great in the newer, less expensive model. It’s just called the Nest Thermostat.

This sleek smart thermostat retails for $130 and that’s already a bargain. But, if you head to Amazon right now, you’ll see that Nest’s Thermostat is on sale with a rare discount ahead of Prime Day.

Nest Thermostat Prime Day deals

Google’s newest Nest Thermostat doesn’t have the same sleek stainless steel design as the flagship model. But if you ask me, the new design looks just as good.

The face of the new Nest has a unique mirror finish with a digital display underneath it. It also comes in four different colors to match any home decor.

Of course, the main thing is that the Nest Thermostat includes all of the important smart features from the flagship model. You’ll be able to control your thermostat from anywhere using the Nest app or your voice thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa support. Plus, you’ll save plenty of money on your energy bill thanks to Nest’s intelligent features that tune your settings constantly and learn from your behavior.

With a list price of just $130, Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is a terrific value. All things considered, it may very well be the best value out there. Plus, it’s going to pay for itself in savings on your energy bills. But if you head over to Amazon right now and pick one up, you’ll pay just $89.99.

That matches this model’s all-time low price!

The only bad news is that the Nest Thermostat sold out fast the last time it hit this price during Black Friday last year. That means you probably don’t have much time left to save.

Nest Learning Thermostat is on sale, too

As I said earlier, the Nest Thermostat has all the same features as the pricier model. What it doesn’t have, however, is that signature stainless steel design. You also won’t get that gorgeous OLED display on the less expensive model.

Google’s Nest Learning Thermostat is so sleek and sophisticated that many people out there are willing to pay more for it.

If you want the best of the best, there’s nothing wrong with that. After all, it still pays for itself in energy savings! Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find a limited-time discount.

It’s still a lot more than the base model, but it’s worth the extra cash to plenty of people out there.

Nest Thermostat fast facts

Back to the base model, this is the Nest Thermostat deal most people will be eyeing for Prime Day 2022.

Whenever the newest Nest Thermostat goes on sale on Amazon, you have to take advantage. Here are the key takeaways so you know what you’re getting:

The Nest Thermostat is an Energy Star-certified smart thermostat that combines efficiency with convenience

Works with or without a C wire in most homes

Certain setups require a C wire or a power accessory, including heating only, cooling only, zone controlled, and heat pump systems

Nest’s learning features let the thermostat automatically turn your AC or heat off when you leave. You can also turn it back on when you arrive home

Controllable using the Nest app on iOS and Android devices, or with voice commands thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant support

The special “Savings Finder” feature suggests tweaks to your schedule to help you save even more money while still remaining comfortable

Monitors your HVAC system and sends you an alert if something isn’t working properly

