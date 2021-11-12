Moda One is the best hair dryer on Amazon, and it’s $200 cheaper than leading rivals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Can a hair dryer really be worth $500? Ask anyone who has tried the Dyson Supersonic and the answer will most likely be yes. This incredible modern marvel ranges in price from $400 to $500 depending on the version you choose. It’s packed full of incredible tech that speeds up the drying and styling processes. It also protects your hair from damage in the process. And unlike many fancy hair care products out there, this one actually works. It’s fantastic, for sure. But you can get what is arguably Amazon’s best hair dryer for much less than $500.

The Dyson Supersonic is indeed an incredible hair dryer. But as we said, it’s priced out of reach for many people out there. The good news is there’s another phenomenal option out there called the Tineco Moda One Smart Ionic Hair Dryer. It checks all the same boxes as Dyson’s model when it comes to key features. It also happens to cost up to $200 less than what you’ll pay for a Dyson!

Amazon’s best hair dryer

For the past few months, I’ve been testing a Tineco Moda One Smart Ionic Hair Dryer that the company sent me. It is unequivocally the single best hair dryer I have ever tried in my life.

The first thing you need to know about the best hair dryer on Amazon is that it doesn’t have high and low settings. No, that’s for the $20 model you get at your local drug store. Instead, the Moda One captures temperature and hair moisture levels 20 times per second. It constantly adjusts its heat and airflow settings in real-time to prevent damage to your hair. The constant adjustments also speed up the amount of time it takes to dry your hair.

That’s crazy!

Revolutionary iLOOP technology

Another associated feature is what Tineco calls “iLOOP Smart Sensor Technology.” Believe it or not, this feature makes it even crazier. As you dry your hair, the LED will shine red when the dryer detects moisture and cranks up the heat. When that area of your hair is dry, the LED turns blue and the air cools down. You know right away that it’s time to move on to a new section of hair. Say goodbye to all that frizz and hair damage.

The Tineco Moda One pumps out millions of ions as you dry your hair, increasing shine in the process. It also comes with all the attachments you need, and they snap on magnetically. It’s also lightweight and much quieter than most hair dryers you’ve tried.

This is the total package and it retails for $299, which is up to $200 less than its big rival. I can promise you that it’s worth every penny. I should note, however, that it sold out pretty quickly the last time I told BGR Deals readers about it. It’s easily one of Amazon’s best hair dryers, so that shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

But the bottom line is that you should hurry up and grab one if you want to snag it before it sells out again. One color is already out of stock!

Other great options

As I said, the Moda One sold out almost immediately the last time we covered it. With one colorway already out of stock, we expect it to sell out again quite quickly. It’s the best hair dryer on Amazon, so what do you expect?

Luckily, there are a few other good options. They’re not as full-featured as the Moda One, but they also cost way less money. If you miss out on Tineco’s awesome dryer before it sells out, perhaps one of these can tide you over until it’s back in stock?

The CONAIR INFINITIPRO Ceramic Hair Dryer is one of the best-selling models on Amazon. It has a whopping 8,200+ 5-star reviews, and it’s on sale right now with a huge discount. Or, we have another good option if you want an ionic hair dryer with a design that’s similar to the Moda One. Check out the Slopehill 1800W Professional Ionic Hairdryer, which is on sale for less than $40. Amazon shoppers love it, and it’s easy to see why.

Moda One fast facts

Those low-cost alternatives are fine, but they’re nowhere near as good as the Tineco Moda One. Here are some of the key features to help illustrate why this is Amazon’s best hair dryer:

Tineco Moda One Smart Ionic Hair Dryer is one of the most advanced hair dryers on the planet

It measures hair moisture levels and air temperature over 20 times per second

Heat and airflow are adjusted in real-time as you dry each section of hair

LED ring indicator turns blue when it’s time to move on

A nion concentration technology releases millions of ions to help protect your hair and increase shine

to help protect your hair and increase shine Drying modes include Manual, Cool, Pet, Kids, and Eco Mode

Mode One app lets you connect to your smartphone

Lightweight and ergonomic, ultra-quiet

8.85-foot power cord

