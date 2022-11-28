Get a $50 Amazon gift card with Microsoft 365 on Cyber Monday only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

When you buy a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365 for $92.95 instead of $100, you’ll get a $50 Amazon gift card for free!

Cyber Monday Microsoft 365 deals

Whether you’re a Windows user or a Mac user, a Microsoft 365 subscription is essential. It gets you access to all the Microsoft Office apps you need, including Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. On top of that, you get Microsoft Defender, OneNote, and a ton of other perks.

When it comes to plans, there are two main subscription options. Microsoft 365 Family is the better value at $99.99 per year. Then there’s Microsoft 365 Personal, which is $69.99 per year. Personal only includes access for one person, however, while the Family plan works for up to six people.

For Cyber Monday 2022, Amazon has a fantastic deal that you should definitely take advantage of. It gets you a 1-year Microsoft 365 Family subscription for $92.95, which is a savings of about $7.

But that’s not the best part, of course. You also have a $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase!

Just make sure you purchase the Microsoft 365 Family + $50 Amazon gift card bundle for $92.95 and not the regular Microsoft 365 Family subscription.

Just keep in mind that this deal is only available on Cyber Monday, which falls on November 28 this year. After that, you’re out of luck.

And don’t forget to check out all the other Cyber Monday gift card deals available this year!

Microsoft 365 Family vs. Personal

Would you like to know about all the differences between Microsoft 365 Family and Microsoft 365 Personal? We have a simple comparison below that highlights all the ways these two plans vary.

Microsoft 365 Family

For one to six people

Use up to five devices simultaneously

Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets

Up to 6 TB of cloud storage (1 TB per person)

Additional features in the Family Safety mobile app

Microsoft 365 Personal

For one person

Use up to five devices simultaneously

Works on PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Android phones and tablets

1 TB of cloud storage

